iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables

The popular Apple Watch SE is on sale at a decent discount in time for Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 08, 2020, 10:20 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The popular Apple Watch SE is on sale at a decent discount in time for Christmas
Nowhere near as impressive as the other intelligent timepiece released by Apple just a few months ago as far as both raw power and health monitoring functionality are concerned, the Watch SE focuses on the essentials, delivering the most important features requested by the vast majority of consumers at a very reasonable price point.

The iPhone SE of the Apple Watch roster normally costs $279 and up, but unlike the actual second-gen iPhone SE, this entry-level 2020 wearable device only received a handful of modest discounts shortly after its commercial debut.

The latest round of price cuts unsurprisingly took place on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, capping off with a decent $50 slashed off both the 40 and 44mm GPS-only variants at the likes of Target and Amazon for a limited time. While those holiday deals are yet to return, the latter e-commerce giant is once again selling a bunch of Apple Watch SE models at special prices right now.

The highest discounts currently available on Amazon are for 44mm versions in gold, silver, and space gray colors, each of which can be yours at $39 less than the usual price of $309 with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity included but no standalone cellular capabilities. 

Keep in mind that your final price may only be displayed at checkout, and due to high demand, the space gray flavor is listed as "in stock on January 27, 2021" at the time of this writing, naturally arriving "after Christmas" even if you order it right away.

Meanwhile, the non-cellular 40mm and the LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE in both 40 and 44mm sizes are all available at $20 off their regular prices, which is the exact same discount offered across the board by Best Buy, making for a mediocre deal that you should probably skip in anticipation of better promos possibly coming in time for Christmas.

Despite lacking things like a blood oxygen sensor, ECG monitoring app, or the state-of-the-art S6 chipset, the Apple Watch SE is pretty hard to turn down even at its list price considering that large and sharp Retina OLED display, always reliable heart rate tracking technology, swim-proof design, robust aluminum case, fall detection functionality, built-in speaker, compass, altimeter, and all the other sensors capable of following your every step (literally) and keeping an eye on your health and fitness.

Related phones

Watch SE (40mm)
Watch SE (44mm)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The popular Apple Watch SE is on sale at a decent discount in time for Christmas
Popular stories
Save big before Christmas by buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds+ together
Popular stories
Best Galaxy S20 deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile and others
Popular stories
Expires in - 13h 28minThe awesome Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at an exceptionally low price
Popular stories
Lenovo Smart Display 10 is half off before Christmas
Popular stories
Here's how you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE before Christmas

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless