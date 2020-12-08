The popular Apple Watch SE is on sale at a decent discount in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The latest round of price cuts unsurprisingly took place on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , capping off with a decent $50 slashed off both the 40 and 44mm GPS-only variants at the likes of Target and Amazon for a limited time. While those holiday deals are yet to return, the latter e-commerce giant is once again selling a bunch of Apple Watch SE models at special prices right now.



The highest discounts currently available on Amazon are for 44mm versions in gold, silver, and space gray colors, each of which can be yours at $39 less than the usual price of $309 with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity included but no standalone cellular capabilities.



Keep in mind that your final price may only be displayed at checkout, and due to high demand, the space gray flavor is listed as "in stock on January 27, 2021" at the time of this writing, naturally arriving "after Christmas" even if you order it right away.



Meanwhile, the non-cellular 40mm and the LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE in both 40 and 44mm sizes are all available at $20 off their regular prices, which is the exact same discount offered across the board by Best Buy, making for a mediocre deal that you should probably skip in anticipation of better promos possibly coming in time for Christmas.



Despite lacking things like a blood oxygen sensor, ECG monitoring app, or the state-of-the-art S6 chipset, the Apple Watch SE is pretty hard to turn down even at its list price considering that large and sharp Retina OLED display, always reliable heart rate tracking technology, swim-proof design, robust aluminum case, fall detection functionality, built-in speaker, compass, altimeter, and all the other sensors capable of following your every step (literally) and keeping an eye on your health and fitness.