Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Software updates Wearables Fitbit

Fitbit releases OS 5.0, but only two smartwatches are compatible

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 25, 2020, 6:58 AM
Fitbit releases OS 5.0, but only two smartwatches are compatible
Fitbit has just announced that OS 5.0 is now rolling out to its newest smartwatches, Sense and Versa 3. Along with the major update, Fitbit released the new SDK 5.0 that allows developers to start creating new apps or update existing ones to support the two smartwatches.

Unfortunately, all the other Fitbit smartwatches are not compatible with the new OS 5.0. According to Fitbit, the new OS has been specifically designed for the Sense and Versa 3, so it doesn't plan to bring the update to older models. To make it more clear, Fitbit OS 5.0 will never be available for download for you if you own one of these smartwatches: Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite, or Versa 2.

If you own one of Fitbit's new smartwatches, the Sense or Versa 3, you'll be happy to know the Fitbit OS 5.0 has a new design language and an updated UI. Also, the update brings new user interface elements, as well as new swipe gestures and faster navigation.

For example, if you're in an application, swiping from left to right will now take you one step back. Furthermore, pressing the left side button will always take you back to the clock face.



When it comes to visuals, Fitbit revealed that its new OS update features Raiju, a new system font that the company believes is “more space-efficient and easier to read.” If you own the Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, you'll soon be able to judge for yourself.

On top of that, all buttons, backgrounds, icons, colors, and tiles received major visual improvements. Last but not least, Fitbit OS 5.0 contains many usability improvements, such as changes to button and text size.

So, there you have it, Fitbit OS 5.0 includes UI enhancements and many improvements that are optimized for the new custom display (squircle) and speaker on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, which is why it won't come to older Fitbit smartwatches.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will support crazy fast 65W charging

Popular stories

Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless