Fitbit releases OS 5.0, but only two smartwatches are compatible
If you own one of Fitbit's new smartwatches, the Sense or Versa 3, you'll be happy to know the Fitbit OS 5.0 has a new design language and an updated UI. Also, the update brings new user interface elements, as well as new swipe gestures and faster navigation.
For example, if you're in an application, swiping from left to right will now take you one step back. Furthermore, pressing the left side button will always take you back to the clock face.
When it comes to visuals, Fitbit revealed that its new OS update features Raiju, a new system font that the company believes is “more space-efficient and easier to read.” If you own the Fitbit Sense or Versa 3, you'll soon be able to judge for yourself.
On top of that, all buttons, backgrounds, icons, colors, and tiles received major visual improvements. Last but not least, Fitbit OS 5.0 contains many usability improvements, such as changes to button and text size.
So, there you have it, Fitbit OS 5.0 includes UI enhancements and many improvements that are optimized for the new custom display (squircle) and speaker on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, which is why it won't come to older Fitbit smartwatches.
