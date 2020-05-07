Fitbit is working on two major Apple Watch-rivaling features, and you can help make one happen









You shouldn't be surprised to hear Fitbit is indeed working on matching Apple's life-saving magic, officially planning to seek review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and "global regulatory authorities" soon for its "new ECG feature" after recently completing a "pivotal clinical trial." Obviously, the company can't offer an estimate on when it expects to obtain this FDA approval, especially as the whole process is currently made more cumbersome and potentially lengthier than usual by the coronavirus pandemic.













In the meantime, US-based owners of a Fitbit Charge 4, Charge 3, Inspire HR, Inspire, Ace 2, Versa, Versa 2, Versa Lite, or Ionic aged 22 years and older can help the company further enhance the capabilities of the heart rate monitors already built into all these fitness trackers and smartwatches.





Starting today, you can join Fitbit's first large-scale, virtual study aimed at identifying episodes of irregular heart rhythm suggestive of atrial fibrillation. AFib is already detected on Apple Watches using the aforementioned ECG functionality, but Fitbit hopes to leverage its existing photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to provide users with long-term atrial fibrillation assessment that could prove incredibly valuable to detecting early signs of heart rhythm irregularity.





Fitbit believes its wearables have the "unique potential to accelerate AFib detection" due to their stellar battery life and in-depth sleep tracking capabilities, planning to make "long-term heart rhythm assessments" while your "body is at rest", which the Apple Watch family cannot do for pretty obvious reasons... just yet





We'll need to wait and see how the Fitbit Heart Study pans out before getting too excited, although it's definitely not too early to praise the company for trying to push the envelope by both developing new features and improving its existing health monitoring tools.



