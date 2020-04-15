Stanford Medical and Fitbit want to use wearables to predict infections, COVID-19
“Smartwatches and other wearables make many, many measurements per day — at least 250,000, which is what makes them such powerful monitoring devices,” said Michael Snyder, Ph.D., professor, and chair of genetics at the Stanford School of Medicine. “My lab wants to harness that data and see if we can identify who’s becoming ill as early as possible.”
A pilot study will collect data from five different brands of wearables, including rings and smartwatches. This data will be matched against a questionnaire to develop five different algorithms, one for each brand. The algorithms will then be used to detect various health conditions, including COVID-19. Fitbit is actively participating by donating 1000 devices for the research and giving users a chance to participate in the study.