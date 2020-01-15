Several Fitbit devices get a handy new health feature the Apple Watch can't rival just yet









Namely, those in possession of the aforementioned Ionic and Versa, as well as the Versa Lite and Versa 2 smartwatches and even the Charge 3 fitness band. If you're wondering what all these products have in common and other Fitbits don't share, the answer is a blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature made possible by a so-called SpO2 sensor.





This was obviously built into all those devices to begin with, but for some reason, it was essentially left disabled until now. Keep in mind that the Ionic is more than two years old , so this functionality has been a long time coming.





If you're lucky, all you need to do to get a cool new graph in your Fitbit app is, well, update said app to its latest version. The graph will show you fluctuations of your blood oxygen saturation level detected while you sleep, focusing on "big variations" that could reflect serious breathing issues. Of course, you shouldn't rely entirely on this data "estimated" by your Fitbit to self-diagnose disorders like sleep apnea, and instead seek medical attention if you do notice many big variations reported frequently.



