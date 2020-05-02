Fitbit to launch a 4G-enabled smartwatch for kids
Doki Technologies is the company that launched the world's first kids smartwatch with video calling. Also, its most recent smartwatch came with a physical “Doki SIM” that offered unlimited data in over 50 countries at the price of just $10 per month.
So it seems like there's a lot that Fitbit could borrow from Doki Technologies if the company really plans to launch a smartwatch for kids with 4G connectivity. Google is most likely aware of Fitbit's acquisition and since the company is reportedly working on such as device, we can safely assume that it's on board with the kids smartwatch.