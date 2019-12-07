Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
Well, if you're in the United States and you own a Fitbit smartwatch, you'll be able to download the new Fitbit OS 4.1 update. For Versa 2, Fitbit will add an enhanced always-on display mode, five additional clock face options, a more accurate heart rate algorithm and an update to Amazon Alexa.
For all other Fitbit smartwatches such as the Ionic, Versa, and Versa Lite, the update brings more advanced sleep tools including Sleep Score and Smart Wake, a redesigned exercise app, a clock face switcher app, and an agenda app.
Keep in mind that Fitbit OS 4.1 is rolling out to all compatible smartwatches across the globe in waves, so it might take a few days to show up for everyone. Check again tomorrow if you did not receive any notifications yet.
