Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US

Fitbit promised last month that it will fix a lot of the issues that we found annoying in the Versa 2 , as well as deliver new features, not just for its most recent smartwatch, but also for the older models too. All these improvements were supposed to come via a major update scheduled to arrive in the first week of December.Well, if you're in the United States and you own a Fitbit smartwatch, you'll be able to download the new Fitbit OS 4.1 update. For Versa 2, Fitbit will add an enhanced always-on display mode, five additional clock face options, a more accurate heart rate algorithm and an update to Amazon Alexa For all other Fitbit smartwatches such as the Ionic , Versa, and Versa Lite, the update brings more advanced sleep tools including Sleep Score and Smart Wake, a redesigned exercise app, a clock face switcher app, and an agenda app.Keep in mind that Fitbit OS 4.1 is rolling out to all compatible smartwatches across the globe in waves, so it might take a few days to show up for everyone. Check again tomorrow if you did not receive any notifications yet.