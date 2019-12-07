Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 07, 2019, 2:23 AM
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
Fitbit promised last month that it will fix a lot of the issues that we found annoying in the Versa 2, as well as deliver new features, not just for its most recent smartwatch, but also for the older models too. All these improvements were supposed to come via a major update scheduled to arrive in the first week of December.

Well, if you're in the United States and you own a Fitbit smartwatch, you'll be able to download the new Fitbit OS 4.1 update. For Versa 2, Fitbit will add an enhanced always-on display mode, five additional clock face options, a more accurate heart rate algorithm and an update to Amazon Alexa.

For all other Fitbit smartwatches such as the Ionic, Versa, and Versa Lite, the update brings more advanced sleep tools including Sleep Score and Smart Wake, a redesigned exercise app, a clock face switcher app, and an agenda app.

Keep in mind that Fitbit OS 4.1 is rolling out to all compatible smartwatches across the globe in waves, so it might take a few days to show up for everyone. Check again tomorrow if you did not receive any notifications yet.

