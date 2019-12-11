Apple, Samsung, and Huawei all had a tremendous quarter in the thriving wearable industry
Apple vs. everyone else
Speaking of brands, it's obviously not surprising to see Apple consolidate and even extend its lead over silver and bronze medalists Xiaomi and Samsung respectively with 195.5 percent (!!!) year-on-year growth in shipments and a market share expanded from 23 to no less than 35 percent. The 29.5 million unit total of the Cupertino-based tech giant includes everything from new and old Apple Watch variants to first and second-gen AirPods, as well as Beats-branded wireless headphones with built-in Siri assistance.
The rest of the pack is also doing well (minus Fitbit)
In second place, Xiaomi continued to sell ultra-low-cost Mi Bands like hotcakes across regions like Europe, Middle East, and Africa in addition to China, while Samsung jumped from 3.2 to 8.3 million unit shipments thanks primarily to special Galaxy Buds bundle deals.
Huawei also had an exceptionally good quarter, relying on the patriotism of its domestic customers to offset all the damage done to its Western brand image, whereas Fitbit was by far the weakest performer of the top five global vendors, with stagnating sales numbers and a market share that shrank from 8 to 4.1 percent. Worse still, the IDC believes its prospective acquisition by Google fills "the brand's future with uncertainty" rather than positioning the company for the rapid growth anticipated by the search giant.
Oh, well, maybe Big G will eventually release that mythical Pixel Watch with Fitbit's help, becoming a major player in a thriving industry so comfortably dominated by a different tech titan with a clear purpose, a (mostly) coherent strategy, and a consumer-oriented vision. Speaking of Apple's dominance, it's interesting to highlight that market analysts expect sales figures to continue to thrive in the short term thanks to the freshly launched AirPods Pro and ancient Series 3 Watch above all.
That doesn't necessarily mean the Apple Watch Series 5 is a flop, though, but simply that more and more "iFans" are relishing the opportunity to buy the company's products at reasonable prices and big discounts... for a change. That might also be part of the reason why so many affordable smartwatch vendors, Fitbit included, continue to struggle to make a global impact in the wearable device market.
