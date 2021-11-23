Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price

Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You may also like:
- Best Black Friday 2021 deals on Fitbit devices
- Top Walmart Black Friday offers: the year's biggest savings are underway
Of course, this year's Charge 5 is even more impressive, sporting a color display and supporting state-of-the-art ECG monitoring technology, which is why the Charge 4 can be purchased at a new all-time low price of $69 right now.
Talk about a win-win situation for both buyers of the latest and greatest wearables out there, which by the way can get the Charge 5 for $130 instead of its $180 list price for Black Friday, and folks who are happy to keep their holiday spending to a minimum.
While Walmart explicitly labels this as a Black Friday 2021 deal, we really wouldn't count on it lasting long. Keep in mind that the Fitbit Charge 4 is not sold directly by its manufacturer anymore, and even at retailers like Best Buy, the device is pretty hard to come by nowadays.
If you hurry, you can choose between black and "rosewood" flavors of the feature-packed and almost incredibly cheap fitness tracker that currently competes against the much costlier Garmin Vivosmart 4 and Samsung's considerably humbler Galaxy Fit 2.