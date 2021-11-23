Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Although it's not very new, the Fitbit Charge 4 definitely fits that description, monitoring everything from your heart rate to the quality of your sleep, as well as many different types of exercises, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature variation, breathing rate, all-day calorie burn, menstrual health, stress levels, and "active zone" minutes.





Perhaps more importantly, this 2020-released bad boy comes with untethered GPS connectivity, which obviously makes quite an impact on its otherwise stellar battery life, rated at up to seven days between charges (with the aforementioned feature switched off).





Of course, this year's Charge 5 is even more impressive, sporting a color display and supporting state-of-the-art ECG monitoring technology, which is why the Charge 4 can be purchased at a new all-time low price of $69 right now.





Talk about a win-win situation for both buyers of the latest and greatest wearables out there, which by the way can get the Charge 5 for $130 instead of its $180 list price for Black Friday, and folks who are happy to keep their holiday spending to a minimum.





While Walmart explicitly labels this as a Black Friday 2021 deal, we really wouldn't count on it lasting long. Keep in mind that the Fitbit Charge 4 is not sold directly by its manufacturer anymore, and even at retailers like Best Buy, the device is pretty hard to come by nowadays.





If you hurry, you can choose between black and "rosewood" flavors of the feature-packed and almost incredibly cheap fitness tracker that currently competes against the much costlier Garmin Vivosmart 4 and Samsung's considerably humbler Galaxy Fit 2.

While full-fledged smartwatches tend to capture the spotlight during extended holiday sale events like the ones currently taking place at most major US retailers, there are still plenty of wearable device enthusiasts who prefer to buy affordable activity trackers capable of checking all the basic health and wellness boxes.