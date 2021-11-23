Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday

Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price
While full-fledged smartwatches tend to capture the spotlight during extended holiday sale events like the ones currently taking place at most major US retailers, there are still plenty of wearable device enthusiasts who prefer to buy affordable activity trackers capable of checking all the basic health and wellness boxes.

Although it's not very new, the Fitbit Charge 4 definitely fits that description, monitoring everything from your heart rate to the quality of your sleep, as well as many different types of exercises, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature variation, breathing rate, all-day calorie burn, menstrual health, stress levels, and "active zone" minutes.

You may also like:


Perhaps more importantly, this 2020-released bad boy comes with untethered GPS connectivity, which obviously makes quite an impact on its otherwise stellar battery life, rated at up to seven days between charges (with the aforementioned feature switched off).

Fitbit Charge 4

Activity Tracker, GPS, NFC, Heart Rate Monitor, Black or Rosewood

$81 off (54%)
$69
$149 95
Buy at Walmart

Of course, this year's Charge 5 is even more impressive, sporting a color display and supporting state-of-the-art ECG monitoring technology, which is why the Charge 4 can be purchased at a new all-time low price of $69 right now.

Talk about a win-win situation for both buyers of the latest and greatest wearables out there, which by the way can get the Charge 5 for $130 instead of its $180 list price for Black Friday, and folks who are happy to keep their holiday spending to a minimum.

While Walmart explicitly labels this as a Black Friday 2021 deal, we really wouldn't count on it lasting long. Keep in mind that the Fitbit Charge 4 is not sold directly by its manufacturer anymore, and even at retailers like Best Buy, the device is pretty hard to come by nowadays.

If you hurry, you can choose between black and "rosewood" flavors of the feature-packed and almost incredibly cheap fitness tracker that currently competes against the much costlier Garmin Vivosmart 4 and Samsung's considerably humbler Galaxy Fit 2.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
by SideDeal,  0
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
Apple's iPhone 12 mini drops to an irresistible price for Black Friday with no trade-in needed
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPhone 12 mini drops to an irresistible price for Black Friday with no trade-in needed
Samsung may build $17 billion chip plant in Texas
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung may build $17 billion chip plant in Texas
Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase
Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals
Latest One UI 4.0 beta arrives on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Latest One UI 4.0 beta arrives on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless