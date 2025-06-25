Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
watchOS 26 brings new Control Center powers to your wrist – including third-party controls and smart syncing with your iPhone.

By
0comments
Apple Apple Watch
Your Apple Watch is about to borrow a trick from your iPhone
WatchOS 26 was announced a couple of weeks ago during WWDC 2025, Apple's next OS for the Apple Watch. It brings a plethora of improvements along with a new design, Apple Notes, and updates to the Workout app. WatchOS 26 also brings another useful change: upgrades to the Control Center

The Control Center in watchOS 26 is getting support for third-party controls. Last year, the Control Center on iPhone and iPad became more customizable and powerful and got third-party controls. There are also new controls being added with software updates. Luckily, now it's the Apple Watch's turn. 

The new OS for Apple's timepieces will be launched officially in the fall. By that time, many third-party apps are expected to provide their custom controls for you to add to your Apple Watch. 


But what's even cooler is that in some cases, you won't even need the developer to have made a control for the Apple Watch. Actually, the Apple Watch's Control Center will be able to tap into third-party controls on your iPhone. 

Are you excited about watchOS 26?

Vote View Result

There is a new 'From Your iPhone' section in watchOS 26's Control Center and you can find it when editing the Control Center. The section contains imported controls from your iPhone. 

But that's not all. There's also a new curation feature for the editing screen, so you won't have to scroll through huge lists of controls on your wrist. You will see a new section of "Suggested" controls at the top of your screen when you edit the Apple Watch Control Center. 

With all these changes, the Control Center on your Apple Watch is becoming super useful. I'm a huge fan of all the new watchOS 26 changes and personally can't wait to install the stable version on my Apple Watch. 

The stable versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 are expected in the fall. Before that, there will be a public beta opened in July, and right now, Apple's OSes are in the developer beta stage. 

