Fitbit will hold its very own Black Friday sale with cool Versa 2 discounts





Predictably enough, the same goes for the actual smartwatch and activity tracker manufacturer, which plans to sell exactly two popular products at reduced prices on its own website for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The promotions will kick off a full week ahead of Thanksgiving Day (November 21), wrapping up on Monday, December 2, and thus giving you plenty of time to look around for higher discounts at any third-party retailer you want.





Oddly enough, Fitbit has no plans to offer any fitness bands or older smartwatches at lower than usual prices starting a week from today, even though a number of major third parties have confirmed several such devices will be on sale in time for Christmas. That leaves bargain hunters insisting on dealing directly with Google's prospective future subsidiary needing to choose between a $150 Versa 2 and a $180 Versa 2 Special Edition.









In case you're wondering what's "special" about the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, the answer is pretty simple - a premium design with a stylish jacquard woven band in either a smoke color or a combination of navy and pink with a mist grey and copper rose aluminum case respectively. Also, a 90-day Fitbit Premium subscription included.





Otherwise, the "regular" Fitbit Versa 2 and its Special Edition are essentially identical, offering stellar battery life, built-in Alexa assistance, wrist payment support, a sharp color AMOLED display, state-of-the-art heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and top-notch water resistance. That's quite a robust list of features for 150 bucks and up, don't you think?



