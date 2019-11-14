Fitbit will hold its very own Black Friday sale with cool Versa 2 discounts
Oddly enough, Fitbit has no plans to offer any fitness bands or older smartwatches at lower than usual prices starting a week from today, even though a number of major third parties have confirmed several such devices will be on sale in time for Christmas. That leaves bargain hunters insisting on dealing directly with Google's prospective future subsidiary needing to choose between a $150 Versa 2 and a $180 Versa 2 Special Edition.
In case you're wondering what's "special" about the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, the answer is pretty simple - a premium design with a stylish jacquard woven band in either a smoke color or a combination of navy and pink with a mist grey and copper rose aluminum case respectively. Also, a 90-day Fitbit Premium subscription included.
Otherwise, the "regular" Fitbit Versa 2 and its Special Edition are essentially identical, offering stellar battery life, built-in Alexa assistance, wrist payment support, a sharp color AMOLED display, state-of-the-art heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, and top-notch water resistance. That's quite a robust list of features for 150 bucks and up, don't you think?
