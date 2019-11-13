Macy's has a number of interesting smartwatch deals planned for Black Friday 2019
We're talking 50 bucks off the $200 and $250 list prices of the Fitbit Versa and Ionic respectively, although in all honesty, you can probably do better than these outdated wearable devices that didn't exactly earn rave reviews to begin with. For instance, you could spend $175 instead of $275 on a Fossil smartwatch powered by Google's Wear OS platform, even though it's not entirely clear if Macy's plans to offer this cool $100 discount on the company's latest products or their forerunners.
Meanwhile, we're quite certain the Wear OS-based Michael Kors Access MKGO, which just so happens to also be manufactured by Fossil, was merely unveiled a couple of months ago. That makes its upcoming $100 price cut from $295 to $195 especially compelling, and you'll even get some extra time to nab this sporty and feature-packed smartwatch at that great discount. Namely, until December 2.
Smartwatches notwithstanding, the almost intimidating 80-page Black Friday 2019 ad from Macy's only includes one other tech deal that managed to capture our attention. While vague, this sounds pretty much irresistible, taking 60 percent off unnamed Polaroid headphones and speakers.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):