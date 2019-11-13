Macy's has a number of interesting smartwatch deals planned for Black Friday 2019

Deals Wearables Fitbit Fossil

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 13, 2019, 8:19 AM
When you think of the best place to hunt for killer deals on popular mobile devices and gadgets in general, Macy's is unlikely to be the first name that comes to mind. But in addition to loads and loads of clothes, kitchen appliances, silverware, bedding items, footwear, traditional watches, jewelry, makeup tools, and furniture, the popular department store chain plans to sell a few intelligent timepieces at pretty interesting prices on Black Friday.

Technically, these special offers will kick off a couple of days before the actual Black Friday "holiday", i.e. on Wednesday, November 27, wrapping up on Saturday, November 30 and thus giving you plenty of time to score nice and thoughtful gifts for every single member of your family while also saving quite a bit of money.

We're talking 50 bucks off the $200 and $250 list prices of the Fitbit Versa and Ionic respectively, although in all honesty, you can probably do better than these outdated wearable devices that didn't exactly earn rave reviews to begin with. For instance, you could spend $175 instead of $275 on a Fossil smartwatch powered by Google's Wear OS platform, even though it's not entirely clear if Macy's plans to offer this cool $100 discount on the company's latest products or their forerunners.


Meanwhile, we're quite certain the Wear OS-based Michael Kors Access MKGO, which just so happens to also be manufactured by Fossil, was merely unveiled a couple of months ago. That makes its upcoming $100 price cut from $295 to $195 especially compelling, and you'll even get some extra time to nab this sporty and feature-packed smartwatch at that great discount. Namely, until December 2. 

Smartwatches notwithstanding, the almost intimidating 80-page Black Friday 2019 ad from Macy's only includes one other tech deal that managed to capture our attention. While vague, this sounds pretty much irresistible, taking 60 percent off unnamed Polaroid headphones and speakers.

