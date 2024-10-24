Google's first-of-a-kind Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids is on sale at a first-of-a-kind discount

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

By
Unveiled around five months ago with nowhere near as much fanfare as the Pixel Watch 3 and discounted a couple of times since then from a $230 list price by a few different retailers, Google's first-ever full-blown Fitbit-branded smartwatch for kids is cheaper than ever for a limited time.

Right now, you have eight days to get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Fitbit Ace LTE with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included at a new record low price of $149.99. That is, of course, if Woot doesn't run out of inventory before the promotion's expiration date, which is always a possibility, especially with the holiday season upon us all.

Fitbit Ace LTE

Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 95
Buy at Woot

With fun little rewards for certain daily activity goals, an almost surprisingly good-looking touchscreen, solid battery life, built-in GPS connectivity, and especially the ability to make and receive voice calls and text friends and family with no need for a nearby smartphone, this bad boy can be an amazingly thoughtful and not very expensive Christmas gift for your little one.

Unfortunately, you will have to spend $9.99 a month or $119 a year on top of that 150 bucks for your child to actually be able to use the Fitbit Ace LTE's full cellular functionality and also gain Fitbit Arcade access to download all the games of their choice, but even with that extra expense taken into account, you're looking at a pretty great bargain here.

In fact, this killer new Woot deal (without special requirements, restrictions, catches, or strings attached of any sort) is so great that we have no alternative shopping route to recommend at the time of this writing. That's because all major US retailers seem to currently sell the Fitbit Ace LTE at its regular price, and while that's virtually guaranteed to change in a few weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, no one can say for sure that Woot's unprecedented $80 discount will be matched, let alone exceeded at any point in the near future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

