Google's first-of-a-kind Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids is on sale at a first-of-a-kind discount





Right now, you have eight days to get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Fitbit Ace LTE with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included at a new record low price of $149.99. That is, of course, if Woot doesn't run out of inventory before the promotion's expiration date, which is always a possibility, especially with the holiday season upon us all.

Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 95 Buy at Woot





With fun little rewards for certain daily activity goals, an almost surprisingly good-looking touchscreen, solid battery life, built-in GPS connectivity, and especially the ability to make and receive voice calls and text friends and family with no need for a nearby smartphone, this bad boy can be an amazingly thoughtful and not very expensive Christmas gift for your little one.





Unfortunately, you will have to spend $9.99 a month or $119 a year on top of that 150 bucks for your child to actually be able to use the Fitbit Ace LTE's full cellular functionality and also gain Fitbit Arcade access to download all the games of their choice, but even with that extra expense taken into account, you're looking at a pretty great bargain here.





In fact, this killer new Woot deal (without special requirements, restrictions, catches, or strings attached of any sort) is so great that we have no alternative shopping route to recommend at the time of this writing. That's because all major US retailers seem to currently sell the Fitbit Ace LTE at its regular price, and while that's virtually guaranteed to change in a few weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, no one can say for sure that Woot's unprecedented $80 discount will be matched, let alone exceeded at any point in the near future.