Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Google's unparalleled Fitbit Ace LTE watch is now on sale at an unbeatable discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids
Even though I obviously cannot see into the future, it feels like there's a pretty good chance that Woot's latest Fitbit Ace LTE deal will remain undefeated through the end of the year (at the very least). That's because this Google-made smartwatch for kids is still quite new, and when its $230 list price was marked down by $50 (for Amazon Prime members only) a couple of months ago, that already looked like an extremely hard-to-beat promotion.

Now Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is adding a cool 10 bucks to that discount and only charging $169.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Ace LTE unit with a 1-year Google warranty included for a limited time.

Fitbit Ace LTE

Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 95
Buy at Woot

Fitbit Ace LTE

Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild and Spicy Color Options
$30 off (13%)
$199 95
$229 95
Buy at BestBuy

This improved offer requires no paid subscription service or any other special conditions, so even if Amazon were to match the new $60 discount for its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event, something tells me many of you will prefer the promo with no hoops to jump through.

Due to an almost complete lack of direct competition in today's wearable hardware landscape, Google's Fitbit Ace LTE is probably the best smartwatch for kids a responsible parent can buy ahead of the impending holiday season.

Unfortunately, you will need to pay a little more than 170 bucks if you want to take full advantage of this puppy's super-advanced capabilities, with an Ace Pass data plan setting you back $9.99 a month. That's your access point to not just standalone cellular connectivity, mind you, but GPS tracking and Fitbit Arcade games as well, so I'm afraid you will definitely have to spend the extra cash no matter where you decide to purchase your Ace LTE from.

By the way, your number one alternative shopping route right now is probably Best Buy, where the kid-friendly device costs $199.95. For some reason, Amazon itself doesn't appear to be currently stocking the voice call and text messaging-capable smartwatch, so don't be shocked if Woot runs out of inventory (especially at $169.99) very soon too.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Fitbit Smartwatches - Deals History
9 stories
26 Sep, 2024
Google's unparalleled Fitbit Ace LTE watch is now on sale at an unbeatable discount
13 Mar, 2024
The best kid-friendly Fitbit is on sale at its best price ever at both Amazon and Best Buy
29 Nov, 2023
Sweet holiday deal keeps the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 6 down at its lowest ever price... for now
23 Nov, 2023
Save BIG with this Fitbit Versa 4 Black Friday deal at Amazon right now!
20 Nov, 2023
Who needs a smartwatch when the feature-packed Fitbit Inspire 3 tracker is THIS cheap?
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless