Google's unparalleled Fitbit Ace LTE watch is now on sale at an unbeatable discount





Now Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is adding a cool 10 bucks to that discount and only charging $169.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Ace LTE unit with a 1-year Now Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is adding a cool 10 bucks to that discount and only charging $169.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Ace LTE unit with a 1-year Google warranty included for a limited time.

Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 95 Buy at Woot Fitbit Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild and Spicy Color Options $30 off (13%) $199 95 $229 95 Buy at BestBuy





This improved offer requires no paid subscription service or any other special conditions, so even if Amazon were to match the new $60 discount for its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event , something tells me many of you will prefer the promo with no hoops to jump through.





Due to an almost complete lack of direct competition in today's wearable hardware landscape, Google's Fitbit Ace LTE is probably the best smartwatch for kids a responsible parent can buy ahead of the impending holiday season.





Unfortunately, you will need to pay a little more than 170 bucks if you want to take full advantage of this puppy's super-advanced capabilities, with an Ace Pass data plan setting you back $9.99 a month. That's your access point to not just standalone cellular connectivity, mind you, but GPS tracking and Fitbit Arcade games as well, so I'm afraid you will definitely have to spend the extra cash no matter where you decide to purchase your Ace LTE from.





By the way, your number one alternative shopping route right now is probably Best Buy, where the kid-friendly device costs $199.95. For some reason, Amazon itself doesn't appear to be currently stocking the voice call and text messaging-capable smartwatch, so don't be shocked if Woot runs out of inventory (especially at $169.99) very soon too.