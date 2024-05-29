Google launches the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for active kids that like games









Fitbit just announced a new smartwatch, the Ace LTE, aimed at getting kids aged seven and up moving and grooving. However, it's not your average smartwatch, as this one is all about turning exercise into a game.Think of it like a mini arcade on your wrist. The Ace LTE has fun 3D games that use the watch's motion sensors and sounds to make things super interactive. The more kids move, the more they get to play. Plus, Fitbit will be adding new games to the mix every few months to keep things fresh.





But it's not just about the games. The Ace LTE tracks all kinds of movement, from running around the playground to having a dance-off in the living room. It's got a brightly colored activity ring called the "Noodle" that fills up as kids hit their daily goals.



The Ace LTE was also designed with privacy in mind. Only parents can see their child's location and activity data, and that info gets erased pretty quickly. No ads, no third-party apps, and only contacts that parents approve can get in touch with their kid through the watch. There is also no smartphone requirement for the kids.



But it's not just about the games. The Ace LTE tracks all kinds of movement, from running around the playground to having a dance-off in the living room. It's got a brightly colored activity ring called the "Noodle" that fills up as kids hit their daily goals.The Ace LTE was also designed with privacy in mind. Only parents can see their child's location and activity data, and that info gets erased pretty quickly. No ads, no third-party apps, and only contacts that parents approve can get in touch with their kid through the watch. There is also no smartphone requirement for the kids.There's also a fun twist to the watch, which Fitbit is calling "eejies." These are little digital creatures that get healthier and happier as your kid gets more active. Kids can even dress up their eejies with outfits and stuff they earn through activity and games.





Meet the "eejie"

Additionally, the Ace LTE offers six different bands that aren't just for looks. Each band unlocks special features and characters within the games. However, these bands are sold separately, and new bands will be released regularly.





For parents, where it gets interesting is with the Fitbit Ace Pass and the Ace app, which is available for both Android and iOS. These let you see where your kid is in real-time, send messages, and even manage settings like silencing the watch during school. Later on, Google will be adding a Tap to Pay feature, so kids can safely use their pocket money.









The Ace LTE is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, and according to Google, has a long battery life of more than 16 hours. The display is high-resolution, scratch-resistant, and dustproof due to its Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen, which is also protected by a free bumper that is included out of the box.









Note that the Fitbit Ace LTE does require the Fitbit Ace Pass data plan, which costs $9.99 a month (or $199.99 annually) and also grants you access to the Fitbit Arcade and regular game updates. Annual subscribers do get the extra perk of receiving a collectible Ace Band, which is normally a $35 value, and if signed up between now and August 31st, you can save half on the subscription price.



The Fitbit Ace LTE and its bands will be released on June 5th, but can be pre-ordered now for $229.95 via the Google Store or Amazon . So, if you're looking for a way to get your kid excited about fitness and have some peace of mind yourself, the Fitbit Ace LTE might be worth checking out.



