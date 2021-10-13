Revamped entry-level AirPods will allegedly be revealed on October 18

Revamped entry-level AirPods will allegedly be revealed on October 180
Apple will reveal the third-generation AirPods during the October 18 Unleashed event, per Weibo tipster @PandaIsBald (via MacRumors). The earbuds were earlier rumored to arrive alongside the iPhone 13 range and the Apple Watch Series 7.
The AirPods, which were last updated in 2019, will reportedly get an AirPods Pro-inspired facelift. That means they will feature a shorter stem and may ditch the in-ear design of their predecessors for replaceable silicone ear tips to provide a better fit.
AirPods 3 will only inherit AirPods Pro's design
The entry-level hearables are unlikely to inherit premium features like noise cancellation from the AirPods Pro. They may get a system-in-package (SiP) similar to AirPods Pro though and this should help boost sound quality.
The current iteration is sold for $159 and will reportedly be discontinued after the launch of the AirPods 3. It's possible that the new buds will cost more than the predecessors. There is no word on a release date.
The main stars of the Unleased event will apparently be new Mac computers, including 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and possibly a Mac mini too. The devices will likely be underpinned by the company's rumored M1X processor. Apple may also reveal its plans for macOS Monterey's release.
Google, Samsung, and Sony also have product announcement events planned for the next week.
