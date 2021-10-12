Monday, Monday: Apple surprises with "Unleashed" event for October 18th

Monday, Monday: Apple surprises with "Unleashed" event for October 18th0
Remember all of the products that you expected to see introduced during Apple's California Streaming event last month, but which Apple never mentioned? Like the AirPods 3, for example? Well, we have some good news to give you this afternoon. A Tweet from Apple's Senior Vice President Marketing, Greg Joswiak, reveals that the tech giant will hold an "Unleashed" event on October 18th starting at 10am PDST (1 pm EDST).
Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021
We do expect Apple to unveil a slew of Macs next Monday. As far as longshots, Apple has been working on its mixed reality headset but we don't anticipate any major surprises to take place on October 18th. Speaking of the date, it is a Monday which is an unusual day for Apple to introduce new products. But Tuesday the 19th is already taken by Google which is expected to introduce the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on that date.
As it has done since the start of the pandemic, Apple will pre-record the event.
