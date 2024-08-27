The mid-range Edge (2024) is $100 off for Motorola's Labor Day Sale
A few weeks ago, we shared that the Edge (2024) has dropped to its Prime Day price on Amazon. Well, that offer is still available over there, but it's now also live at the official Motorola Store. As the merchant's Labor Day Sale unfolds, you can save $100 on the mid-range phone. Hurry up, though: Motorola.com claims the promo will stay live until Sunday.
This fella also delivers pretty good performance for its current asking price. It relies on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which pairs with 8GB RAM. While it's not the best in class, this SoC handles daily tasks without lag or stutter. The situation is similar on the camera front.
Ultimately, this Motorola phone is a solid choice for users who don't need superb performance or an incredibly reliable camera. It gets much easier to recommend at its current price, too. But it's not the only mid-range option you can get at discounted prices.
In case raw horsepower, longer battery life, and software support are more important to you, the OnePlus 12R is the alternative you should consider. This OnePlus phone with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage usually costs $599.99, but you can now get it for $449.99, the same price as the Motorola. Head over to the official OnePlus Store and trade in any phone in any condition to get the $150 discount. Before trade-ins, the phone costs $549.99.
The new R model features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds, and will receive Android 17 as a final OS upgrade. For comparison, the Edge (2024) won't receive updates beyond Android 16. There's also 16GB RAM on deck.
Want to know what else sets the OnePlus 12R apart from the Motorola Edge (2024)? Check out our OnePlus 12R vs Motorola Edge (2024) specs comparison page.
With its $549.99 MSRP, the Edge (2024) rivals some of the best mid-range phones on the market. It sports a great 6.6-inch pOLED display with snappy 144Hz refresh rates that's a joy to look at. The screen also gets sufficiently bright for outdoor use, which is always a plus.
The Edge (2024) takes good-looking photos in the right conditions, and it features a 50MP main sensor plus a 13MP ultra-wide unit on the rear. That being said, options like the Pixel 8a are undoubtedly a better option for smartphone photography. Rounding out this package is a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging capabilities, giving you almost 11 hours of non-stop streaming pleasure.
This OnePlus phone has a sure advantage in key areas
