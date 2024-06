Spice up your days with the Edge (2023) and get a free Lenovo tablet bundle at Motorola

Edge (2023) + Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle (worth $370) The official Motorola store offers a cool deal on the Edge (2023). The phone now arrives at its standard price, but you get a free Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle with your purchase. This includes the tablet, its compatible keyboard, and the Precision Pen 2, all of which amount to about $370. The phone has a great screen with up to 144Hz refresh rates, offers decent mid-range performance with its MediaTek processor, and stands out with fast charging speeds. Gift $599 99 Buy at Motorola Save $200 on the Edge+ (2023) before trade-ins In case you don't really need a new tablet bundle (or simply want the better Edge), consider the Edge+ (2023) deal at the official store. This one lets you save $200 on the premium Moto phone, and you can unlock extra savings with trade-ins. The handset has a 6.7-inch Endless Edge display with up to 165Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a large 5,100mAh battery with 68W charging speeds. In other words, this is a true flagship-grade phone from Motorola. Get it now and save $200. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola

Would you like a new Motorola phone with a tablet? Not just a tablet, mind you, but a slate with its proprietary stylus and keyboard. If that sounds tempting, head over to the official store and get your Edge (2023) bundle! The deal includes the phone and a free Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with accessories.While the handset doesn't arrive at lower prices, the good news is that this Lenovo tablet bundle you now get for free normally costs about $370. It's a pretty rare deal, too. Usually, the phone sells at discounted prices with no gifts whatsoever.And in case you don't care much for the free tablet (and don't mind paying $599.99 for a phone), consider the Edge+ (2023) . This one is currently on sale at $200 off its price tag, making it a tempting choice for Motorola fans. The official store offers extra savings via a trade-in.The Motorola Edge (2023) may not be the best Android phone , but it's plenty good for everyday tasks. It has a good-looking 6.6-inch pOLED screen with 60-144Hz refresh rates, a MediaTek processor under the hood, and fast charging speeds (68W, to be exact).Indeed, its camera might not impress you way too much, but if that's no big issue, the phone won't disappoint you. Additionally, it has a 4,400mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage on deck. All of this sounds pretty good for a mid-range phone , right?As for the free tablet bundle, the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) has an 11.5-inch 2K display and quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, providing an immersive streaming experience. With its 7,700mAh battery, it'll keep your binge-watching sessions running for hours, too!Whether or not this is the deal for you is something you have to choose. All we can tell you is that it's not every day that you can see this mid-range Moto phone with such a gift, albeit with no available discounts.