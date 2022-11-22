Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Trending:

The Galaxy S20 series of flagships becomes extremely affordable thanks to these Black Friday deals!

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S20 series of flagships becomes extremely affordable thanks to these Black Friday deals!
‘Tis the season to save on Galaxy S20 smartphones! The Samsung store has a great Black Friday deal, which offers certified renewed models from the S20 series of phones with enhanced trade-in deals for as much as $400 off! The Galaxy S20 flagships are still a great choice, as they still receive both security and software updates. 

Samsung Galaxy S20 $350 OFF RIGHT NOW

The compact Galaxy S20 is still up to date and confirmed to get Android 13, so grab a certified renewed Galaxy S20 from Samsung with this enhanced trade-in deal, up to $350 off!
$350 off (64%) Trade-in
$200
$550
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE now $220 OFF!

The S20 Fan Edition has a fast 120hz FHD+ display, supports wireless charging, AND is still regularly updated. Now, you can get a certified renewed one from Samsung with an enhanced trade-in to get $220 off!
$220 off (46%) Trade-in
$255
$475
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20+ now with a massive $400 OFF!

The Galaxy S20+ is still a great pick, with its high-quality display, quad-camera setup, and big storage capacity. Right now, a certified renewed phone can be yours for up to $400 off via Samsung's enhanced trade-in deal!
$400 off (62%) Trade-in
$250
$650
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is $500 OFF right NOW!

The biggest smartphone of the S20 family has a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 108MP camera. This deal offers $500 off from a certified renewed model thanks to Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer!
$500 off (59%) Trade-in
$350
$850
Buy at Samsung


What do Certified Re-newed and enhanced trade-in mean for me?


Samsung phones that are Certified Re-newed are refurbished to be like new, come with a one-year warranty period, and – naturally – are offered at a discount. These phones are available only at Samsung’s online store and come with a new IMEI and brand-new battery.

Another Black Friday surprise comes in the form of the enhanced trade-in deal. You’ve got an older smart device, right? Well, Samsung is willing to take it off your hands in exchange for discounts in the form of store credit!



Samsung is even willing to take in your phone or tablet with a cracked screen, which isn't an offer you are going to get any day. The store accepts devices from a range of manufacturers, which can get you up to $195 in credits that you can instantly use.

Right now, it’s the perfect time to partake in a trade-in offer, which is available until December 2, but right now, the Galaxy S20 series of devices are also on an additional $100 off!

What Galaxy S20 phones does this deal cover?


The Galaxy S20 series of phones contains several variants, and the deal is active regarding the:

  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20 FE
  • Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra



Here's a quick comparison between all the models that Samsung has got discounted: 

  • The S20 is the most compact of the bunch
  • The FE (fan edition) offers a Super AMOLED screen with a larger, FHD+ resolution
  • The S20+ offers a slightly bigger battery capacity and screen size
  • The S20 Ultra is the largest and has the most advanced camera setup

Most notable about this line-up of Samsung flagships is the fact that all of them are still up to date and working with Android 13, which means that you will be secure while using them. All of these phones are also 5G enabled.



Is now the time to get a new Galaxy Smartphone?


Absolutely! It’s Black Friday season and great deals abound. Sure, we might still see other competitors offer solid deals for brand-new devices. However, if you have a device that you are looking to trade in, these offers are a no-brainer!

Keep in mind that these will be valid until December 2, but also while supplies last, so if one of these models has caught your eye, now may be the perfect time to go for it while you still can. Samsung also has their S21 series on a deep discount too.

Of course, if better deals become available, we'll make sure to let you know, so make sure to stay tuned to PhoneArena, especially during the highlight of the event on November 25.

Check out some other Samsung early Black Friday deals:

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless