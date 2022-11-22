The Galaxy S20 series of flagships becomes extremely affordable thanks to these Black Friday deals!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
‘Tis the season to save on Galaxy S20 smartphones! The Samsung store has a great Black Friday deal, which offers certified renewed models from the S20 series of phones with enhanced trade-in deals for as much as $400 off! The Galaxy S20 flagships are still a great choice, as they still receive both security and software updates.
Samsung phones that are Certified Re-newed are refurbished to be like new, come with a one-year warranty period, and – naturally – are offered at a discount. These phones are available only at Samsung’s online store and come with a new IMEI and brand-new battery.
Another Black Friday surprise comes in the form of the enhanced trade-in deal. You’ve got an older smart device, right? Well, Samsung is willing to take it off your hands in exchange for discounts in the form of store credit!
Samsung is even willing to take in your phone or tablet with a cracked screen, which isn't an offer you are going to get any day. The store accepts devices from a range of manufacturers, which can get you up to $195 in credits that you can instantly use.
The Galaxy S20 series of phones contains several variants, and the deal is active regarding the:
Here's a quick comparison between all the models that Samsung has got discounted:
Most notable about this line-up of Samsung flagships is the fact that all of them are still up to date and working with Android 13, which means that you will be secure while using them. All of these phones are also 5G enabled.
Absolutely! It’s Black Friday season and great deals abound. Sure, we might still see other competitors offer solid deals for brand-new devices. However, if you have a device that you are looking to trade in, these offers are a no-brainer!
Keep in mind that these will be valid until December 2, but also while supplies last, so if one of these models has caught your eye, now may be the perfect time to go for it while you still can. Samsung also has their S21 series on a deep discount too.
Of course, if better deals become available, we'll make sure to let you know, so make sure to stay tuned to PhoneArena, especially during the highlight of the event on November 25.
What do Certified Re-newed and enhanced trade-in mean for me?
Right now, it’s the perfect time to partake in a trade-in offer, which is available until December 2, but right now, the Galaxy S20 series of devices are also on an additional $100 off!
What Galaxy S20 phones does this deal cover?
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S20 compared to the Galaxy S20+.
- The S20 is the most compact of the bunch
- The FE (fan edition) offers a Super AMOLED screen with a larger, FHD+ resolution
- The S20+ offers a slightly bigger battery capacity and screen size
- The S20 Ultra is the largest and has the most advanced camera setup
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ compared to the S20 Ultra.
Is now the time to get a new Galaxy Smartphone?
