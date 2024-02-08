Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max









The elephant in the room

Looking at the titanium iPhone Pro and the materials used on the Galaxy S24 Ultra , it's clear that the industry is following trends. Who sets them? Who decides that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will keep the same design of the back camera system but swap the frame for titanium?



There are two sides to this problem. I don't think that we're the ones to blame, at least not directly. Companies have hundreds of analysts and specialists to weigh in on how a certain change would affect sales, manufacturing costs, profit, etc. But let's get to the point. Take the Galaxy S24 series, for example. And let's inspect the cream of the crop, the Galaxy S24 Ultra . People praise it, and reviewers praise it, but to me, it's the same phone as the Galaxy S23 Ultra , which in turn is the same phone as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.Looking at the titanium iPhone Pro and the materials used on the, it's clear that the industry is following trends. Who sets them? Who decides that thewill keep the same design of the back camera system but swap the frame for titanium?There are two sides to this problem. I don't think that we're the ones to blame, at least not directly. Companies have hundreds of analysts and specialists to weigh in on how a certain change would affect sales, manufacturing costs, profit, etc.









We're an indirect part of the problem, though, because we keep buying the same phones over and over again and giving the same design high scores in our reviews. Is there a way out of this vicious circle?



The first step - change your perspective

The last phone I took for a spin was the Nubia Z60 Ultra, and even though it was far from perfect, it overheated like a hairy dog under Georgia sun, and it was digging and cutting in my hand, this phone showed me for the gazillionth time that innovation nowadays comes from China. We're an indirect part of the problem, though, because we keep buying the same phones over and over again and giving the same design high scores in our reviews. Is there a way out of this vicious circle?The last phone I took for a spin was the Nubia Z60 Ultra, and even though it was far from perfect, it overheated like a hairy dog under Georgia sun, and it was digging and cutting in my hand, this phone showed me for the gazillionth time that innovation nowadays comes from China.









But it was all irrelevant because this phone had something that completely changed my perspective. The under-display camera. I know you're letting off a long sign at the moment and probably shaking your heads. But hear me out.



Using this phone for a week made something magical. It reset my perspective on how a smartphone screen should look. I realized I grew so accustomed to the cutouts for the selfie camera that they stopped bothering me a long time ago.



How do you break the status quo?



Yeah, testing an obscure Chinese phone with an edge-to-edge display is cool and fun, but people are still almost religiously buying Galaxies and iPhones. It's really hard to break the status quo for various reasons. For one, companies like Nubia are not exactly popular, and people are afraid to take risks and leap into the unknown.



The same goes for telecom providers, big retail stores, and us reviewers as well. We try to be as objective as possible (I sincerely do), but sometimes we tend to give more weight to well-established brands and be suspicious toward unknown ones. And this happens subconsciously in the minds of millions of other people as well.



There's one way we can make a difference, though. It's a bit radical, but I think with the latest trend in software support, we can do it.



Don't buy the latest flagship



Blasphemy! I can hear the head of the affiliate department running toward my office with his tiny feet to give me a lecture. Okay, let's paraphrase that. Don't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra if it lacks at least one feature that would make you go, "Wow!" Be that an under-display camera, a totally new design, a holographic display, a composite back, a new type of camera, or a solid-state battery.



I know what you're thinking. This is the next click-baity article with no substance at all. I'll leave it to you to judge this opinion piece, but after I spent some time with one very interesting phone you've probably never heard about, I felt compelled to write it.We can lament the slow-paced evolution in the smartphone field all we like, but the truth is, we're all complacent and part of the problem. I mean, even we, the reviewers, tend to fall down that slippery slope.Many people think that phones are perfect, and the current design is the best one we'll ever get. I strongly disagree. We just grew accustomed to how modern smartphones feel and look, and as adaptive human beings, we learned to live with all the shortcomings.