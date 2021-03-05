The date of Google's next Pixel phone event may have just leaked
Leaked Google Pixel 5a CAD-based renders
The dates of Google’s Pixel events have been quite hard to predict ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That continues to be the case, but one tipster has managed to obtain a potential date for Google’s next announcement.
Here’s when the next Google Pixel could be announced
YouTuber Jon Prosser, who has previously shared reliable information including the Pixel 4a’s introduction date, claims that Google has secretly scheduled a Pixel announcement for Friday, June 11.
The first one, and most unlikely, is a Pixel 6 event. Google is hard at work on the flagship Pixel 6 series as we speak, although it usually announces new high-end phones in October, so a June announcement would be odd.
The second option involves the rumored foldable Pixel. Not much is known about this product at the moment, yet it’s been indicated in recent weeks that the premium device won’t hit shelves until Q4 2021, so a June event would once again be surprising.
That leaves the mid-range Pixel 5a, which leaked last month and is set to be one of the best budget phones of 2021.
For reference, the Pixel 3a debuted in May 2019 and the Pixel 4a was scheduled for May 2020 before being delayed until August due to the pandemic. A June announcement for the Pixel 5a would, therefore, make perfect sense.
In addition to new Pixel smartphones, Google is also working on a new pair of Pixel Buds wireless earbuds. Prosser didn’t provide any detailed information about them, but he says they’ll be announced in mid-April.
New Google Pixel Buds are scheduled for April
