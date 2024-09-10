



iPhone 16 and





As Apple events go, this certainly was not the most exciting and perhaps part of the issue is that we pretty much knew what to expect. Nonetheless, Apple did release some videos after the event and we will start with a guided tour of theand iPhone 16 Pro Max . The video features comedian Sheng Wang, at least Apple says that this is what he does for a living but he didn't seem too funny to me. Watch the video and let me know what you think.











Apple's video for the non-Pro models also seemed a little less interesting this year. The video was dark as it was taking place at night in the city, inside a subway car, inside a car wash and inside other less than well-lit areas. Also, Apple listed Genmoji and a more personal Siri among the features even those two Apple Intelligence additions might not show up until December when iOS 18 .2 is released.











The video for the iPhone 16 Pro models did a great job at showing how these phones are more powerful thanks to the A18 Pro, the improved camera system, and Apple Intelligence. The video describes some of the AI features we've tested already including the ability to describe a photo and have it quickly found in the Photo app . Or have email and websites summarized to give you the important information quickly. The Pro models are powered by the A18 Pro chipset and there is a new 48MP sensor backing the ultra-wide camera.









In case you've forgotten what you'll be able to do with your iPhone and Apple Intelligence, Apple's Craig Federighi explains some of the features that make up Apple's AI initiative including Writing Tools which can take an unfinished note you've written and turn it into a professional sounding missive, With Genmoji, type a custom emoji you want to use and it will pop up exactly the way you wrote it. Your most important emails will appear on the top of your Inbox in the Mail app, and you can have your notifications summarized along with websites and email. It also marks a new era for Siri thanks to ChatGPT infusion.





Apple Watch Series 10 video mentions the timepiece's new health feature that tracks the user's sleep patterns to make sure he does not have sleep apnea. You'll want to view the recap video about the "Glowtime" event called ICYMI (in case you missed it). Don't blame me if viewing any of these videos makes you shell out the funds needed to purchase any or all of these products.













The next few videos include a 46 second clip that will be edited down to 30 seconds so that it can be played as a commercial for the new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation and a smaller charging case. One video shows how Apple is turning the AirPods Pro 2 into a hearing aid for the hearing impaired.





By the way, pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series begin on Friday, September 13th and the phones will go on sale Friday, September 20th. And lastly, The Weeknd shot a behind the scenes video using the iPhone 16 Pro for his "Dancing in the Flames" music video. The video includes comments from photographer Eddy Chen discussing the new cinematic slow motion in 4K120, the new Camera Control button found on all four iPhone 16 models, and Photographic Styles.



