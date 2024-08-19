At just $99.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are a total steal at Woot

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we shared, the highly popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is available for under $100 on Amazon right now, so we suggest saving on one today, as it's worth every penny. However, if you are in the market for new top-tier earbuds instead, you should take advantage of this deal right here.

Woot is selling Sennheiser's ex-top-of-the-line earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, at a jaw-dropping $180 discount, slashing a whole 64% off the earphones' usual cost. In other words, you can snag a pair for less than $100 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this offer now while it's still available.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Now for just $99.99 at Woot

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are discounted by $180 at Woot and are currently available for just $99.99. The earbuds are worth every penny, delivering amazing sound and good ANC. Save on a pair now while you can!
$180 off (64%)
$99 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 50% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in White

Alternatively, you can save 50% off on a pair on Amazon.
$141 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Although they are usually on sale for around 50% off on Amazon, Woot's current discount surpasses that, making the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 a total steal and a must-have. This same offer was available around the end of July, so consider this your second chance to snatch these amazing earphones on the cheap.

Being premium earbuds, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 sound incredible out of the box. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. Of course, being top-tier earphones also means they sport a capable ANC that reduces most background noise.

Their battery life is solid as well. On their own, they provide up to 7 hours of listening time, and with the case, the total battery life extends to up to 28 hours. Additionally, they are IPX4-certified, meaning they can withstand water splashes from any direction. So, you can use your fancy earbuds at the gym without any worries.

Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is among the best earbuds on the market, and you should definitely grab a pair at Woot while they're available for just under $100. So, act fast and save today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

