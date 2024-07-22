The new premium Bose QuietComfort headphones are a whopping $120 off on Amazon right now

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (new model): Save $120 on Amazon! The new Bose QuietComfort Headphones are now on sale for a whopping $120 off on Amazon. They deliver amazing sound, great ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Furthermore, they are an absolute steal right now, as they can be yours for under $230! Act fast and snatch a pair through this deal today! $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

While lacking any number in their moniker, the Bose QuietComfort headphones replaced the awesome QuietComfort 45 in 2023, becoming the Bose cans you should buy if you don't want to overspend on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. They may be missing the Ultra's fancy Spatial Audio and head-tracking features, but they deliver incredible sound at a more affordable price.Additionally, they support the Bose Music app, which comes with its own EQ, allowing you to tailor your listening to your taste. And as proper QuietComfort cans, they come with top-tier ANC and can effectively mute sounds in the mid and high-frequency ranges. Moreover, they deliver good battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time on one charge.All in all, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are worth every penny, especially at their current $120 markdown on Amazon. Therefore, we strongly encourage you not to waste time and scoop up a pair of these awesome cans now, before the offer expires, and they return to their not-so-budget-friendly price.