Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The new premium Bose QuietComfort headphones are a whopping $120 off on Amazon right now

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new premium Bose QuietComfort headphones are a whopping $120 off on Amazon right now
When a pair of headphones bears the Bose branding, you know these cans mean business. However, you also know they will significantly impact your bank account. After all, Bose makes some of the best high-end wireless headphones on the market, and you often pay a premium price for a premium product. Well... not today! Not if you take advantage of this deal.

Amazon is currently selling the new Bose QuietComfort headphones at a sweet, sweet $120 discount, cutting 34% off the cans' usual price. So, you can score a pair for under $230, as long as you act quickly and capitalize on this deal now while it's up for grabs. The offer applies to the black and white color options, so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (new model): Save $120 on Amazon!

The new Bose QuietComfort Headphones are now on sale for a whopping $120 off on Amazon. They deliver amazing sound, great ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Furthermore, they are an absolute steal right now, as they can be yours for under $230! Act fast and snatch a pair through this deal today!
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


While lacking any number in their moniker, the Bose QuietComfort headphones replaced the awesome QuietComfort 45 in 2023, becoming the Bose cans you should buy if you don't want to overspend on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. They may be missing the Ultra's fancy Spatial Audio and head-tracking features, but they deliver incredible sound at a more affordable price.

Additionally, they support the Bose Music app, which comes with its own EQ, allowing you to tailor your listening to your taste. And as proper QuietComfort cans, they come with top-tier ANC and can effectively mute sounds in the mid and high-frequency ranges. Moreover, they deliver good battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time on one charge.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are worth every penny, especially at their current $120 markdown on Amazon. Therefore, we strongly encourage you not to waste time and scoop up a pair of these awesome cans now, before the offer expires, and they return to their not-so-budget-friendly price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless