A 49% discount makes the Bose QuietComfort headphones a steal right after Cyber Monday

A woman wearing a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones.
This Black Friday season was spectacular in terms of headphone deals. I saw unmissable offers on some of the best cans on the market, including Beats, Sennheiser, and, of course, Bose.

In fact, the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones dropped to a new all-time low price on Cyber Monday, which allowed shoppers to score a pair for about $160, which was a whole $189 off their price. But don’t fret if you’ve missed that deal, as it’s not too late to score massive savings on these bad boys.

Update: It appears that Amazon has decided to lower the initial 49% discount. Right now, the headphones are selling for 43% off, allowing you to save $150. The discount may be lower, but it's still pretty tempting, so, don't miss out!

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
Cyber Monday may be over, but the savings aren’t. Bose’s QuietComfort headphones are $150 off on Amazon, dropping the price to just under $200. With premium sound, world-class noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life, they’re built for both travel and everyday listening. Don’t wait—score a pair at an unbeatable price today!
Sure, that hefty $189 discount has gone with Cyber Monday, but the cans are currently selling at a 49% markdown on Amazon, which slashes $170 off their usual cost. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for just under $180, which is just $20 shy of their lowest price yet. Given that these will set you back about $350 when outside of sale, I reckon this is still an unmissable deal, even though it’s not the best they’ve received. Just hurry up, as offers like these don’t stay available for too long.

While they may not be Bose’s top-of-the-line cans, they sit just below the Ultra models, which means you get almost all the bells and whistles but at a cheaper price. Actually, the cans are only missing head-tracking and Bose’s Immersive Audio, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

All that means you’ll enjoy top-quality audio out of the box, which you can fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in the Bose Music companion app. And since Bose is one of the leaders in the ANC space, you also get high-end active noise cancelling, which mutes the world the moment you turn it on.

Built for long-listening sessions, these puppies are also lightweight and comfy, all while delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. In short, these are worth every penny and are just perfect for shoppers who want premium sound, design, and ANC, without overspending. So, if they fit the bill, act fast and save with this deal now while you can!

