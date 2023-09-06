The best noise-cancelling Bose headphones are on sale at their lowest ever price for a limited time





But then you have Sony's WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 audio powerhouses, which are often significantly more affordable than that , as well as the dirt-cheap Bose 700. Wait, that can't be right. There's no way you can pick up arguably the best product available today from a company as respected and a brand as popular as Bose at a far lower price than the divisive aforementioned AirPods Max!

And yet there is, at least for a limited time. Yes, B&H Photo Video is charging just $249 for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Bose 700 units today and tomorrow, and while that's not quite low enough to drop into budget wireless headphones territory with the likes of the Sony WH-CH710N and WH-CH510, it's definitely impressively affordable for what these bad boys have to offer.





We're talking no less than 11 levels of active noise cancellation for varying degrees of isolation from your surroundings during lengthy music listening sessions, up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, super-premium sound, a state-of-the-art 4-microphone system promising unrivaled voice pickup for crystal clear calls, and on top of everything, an undeniably stylish over-ear design with a robust stainless steel headband and angled earcups for "all-day" comfort.





These are ultra-high-end features and capabilities undoubtedly worthy of that $399 list price, which B&H is marking down to $249 for the first time in the four-year existence of the Bose 700. In contrast, retailers like Amazon are currently charging at least 70 bucks more than that after bringing the aforementioned MSRP down to $269 a few times in recent months.





On top of everything, B&H Photo Video is even bundling the sleek and not-too-hefty black-coated Bose 700s with a handy USB Bluetooth module at no extra charge, thus allowing you to very easily connect these puppies to your computer if you want to use them for remote work or home entertainment purposes. This is simply an unbeatable and unrefusable deal... that might not even last until the end of tomorrow due to presumably high demand.