Two of Sony's industry-leading headphones, the WH-1000XM4 and the newer WH-1000XM5 can now be yours for less

Sony Deals Audio
Two of Sony's industry-leading headphones, the WH-1000XM4 and the newer WH-1000XM5 can now be yours
One of the best financial decisions you can make is to grab a pair of high-end earbuds at a discount. Not only will you be able to listen to your favorite songs in extremely high quality, but you can also do that without spending too much.

And now, you have the opportunity to make an awesome buying decision once again by grabbing a pair of Sony's top-tier WH-1000XM4 headphones for 20% off their price from Amazon, scoring $70 in savings in the process. Oh, in case you want the newer WH-1000XM5, you will be happy to learn that they are also currently discounted on Amazon and can be yours for $52 off their usual price tag.

For quite some time now, Sony's headphones have been among the best on the market, and the WH-1000XM4 are definitely not an exception to that rule. As true high-end headphones, these bad boys offer amazing neutral sound. And in case you don't like how they sound out of the box, you can always tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Furthermore, the WH-1000XM4 pack incredible ANC as well. In fact, the Active Noise Cancellation here is industry leading and the WH-1000XM4 are among the headphones with the best ANC on the market. In other words, turning the ANC on is like flipping the switch for the world's audio off. The moment you enable ANC, the world goes silent.

Of course, being wireless headphones it means that the WH-1000XM4 must be charged and you are probably curious how long can these bad boys survive on a single charge. Well, the answer is a lot. Sony claims its WH-1000XM4 offer up to 30 hours of listening time.

As for the WH-1000XM5, they sound even better than the WH-1000XM4, have an improved ANC, and offer about the same battery life as their predecessor.

So, with amazing sound, industry-leading ANC, and great battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the WH-1000XM5 definitely sound like a real bang for your buck. And since these magnificent headphones are now discounted on Amazon, they are even more tempting at the moment. This is why we strongly advise you to grab a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 or WH-1000XM5 while they are enjoying their sweet discounts on Amazon.

