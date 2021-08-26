Notifications
Android

Remember BLU? The US company has a new 'gaming flagship' available at an insane price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember BLU? The US company has a new 'gaming flagship' available at an insane price
Self-described as a "market leader in unlocked devices in the United States", BLU Products hasn't made a lot of headlines in the past year or so. In fact, the last semi-interesting smartphone unveiled by the somewhat controversial company came out exactly 12 months ago (minus a day), so as you might expect, it's time for a sequel.

Just like its G90 Pro predecessor, the all-new BLU G91 Pro is boldly advertised as a "gaming" handset without featuring any of the bells and whistles of the Asus ROG Phone 5 or Nubia Red Magic 6.

On the bright side, this bad boy is priced at a considerably more reasonable $249.99, which unfortunately makes BLU's "gaming flagship" marketing claim feel like a pretty big stretch. The US-based outfit obviously knows that full well, pitting the G91 Pro against some decidedly non-gaming-oriented mid-rangers.

As you can imagine, the Samsung Galaxy A51, Moto G Stylus, and Nokia 5.4 are all eclipsed in a number of popular benchmarks, which may or may not be representative of the BLU G91 Pro's real-life performance.


What's crystal clear is that we're looking at a solid contender for the title of best phone under $300 here, at least on paper, thanks to an excellent spec sheet that includes everything from a curved 6.7-inch "Infinity Dot" display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels to a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 10W wireless charging capabilities, four decent-sounding rear-facing cameras, 6 gigs of RAM, and 128 gigs of (expandable) storage space.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 processor that's not exactly standard among the mid-range smartphones available stateside right now, the BLU G91 Pro also has "global" 4G LTE connectivity going for it that includes among others AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Cricket Wireless support.

All in all, this sounds like a dreamy Android 11 device for a lot of people, especially if you hurry and take advantage of the current $50 Amazon markdown from the aforementioned $249.99 list price. Incredibly enough, the phone was initially available for $100 less than that, but BLU's killer launch deal appears to have already expired.

Before pulling the trigger, of course, you should probably keep in mind that the BLU name still carries some baggage after a number of security and software update snafus a while back. 

To the company's credit, we're not aware of any recent repeats of those situations, but we're also not aware of an Android 11 promotion heading the G90 Pro's way anytime soon, so software support (or lack thereof) is certainly something to consider before deciding if the G91 Pro is the right "gaming flagship" for you.

Available in a single "prismatic" Graphite color at the time of this writing, the unlocked BLU G91 Pro can be ordered by itself or alongside the BLU Aria Pod+ true wireless earbuds for just $10 more. Obviously, the buds are worth quite a bit more by themselves, promising to keep your tunes going for up to six hours on a single charge and boosting that number to 18 hours when also taking their case into consideration.

