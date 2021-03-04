Nubia Red Magic 6 series breaks cover with Snapdragon 888, 165Hz screen, and 18GB RAM



At the heart of the Red Magic 6 series is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. These are the Chinese variants, and the international models will be unveiled on March 16.





The phones also feature a memory compression technology that expands virtual memory so that, for instance, 12GB of RAM is used as 18GB.



They also flaunt a couple of other industry-firsts. The Red Magic 6 family comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel (2400 x 1080 pixels). The display has a refresh rate of 165Hz, higher than what we have seen so far. The refresh rate is adjusted automatically in response to your activity to conserve power.



The duo also has the highest touch sampling rate of any smartphone - a multi-finger touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz and a single finger touch sampling rate of up to 500Hz. The fingerprint sensor is embedded with the screen.



The phones have a triple camera array on the back with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro unit. The front camera is 8MP.







The Pro variant packs a 4,500mAh cell and supports 120W charging. The standard model comes with a 5,050mAh battery and 66W charging tech.



Both phones feature a multi-dimensional cooling system with a built-in turbofan to help them keep their cool during long gaming sessions. Another gamer-specific feature is the 400Hz dual gaming shoulder button.



The Red Magic 6 duo also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones run Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top. On the connectivity front, the devices offer Bluetooth 5.1and Wi-Fi-6.



The base model (8GB+128GB) of the Red Magic 6 costs CNY 3,799 (~$587) and the Red Magic 6 Pro (12GB+128GB) starts at CNY 4,399 (~$680). The 18GB model goes for CNY 6,599 (~$1,020).



Pre-orders are now open in China and shipments begin on March 11.

Nubia today announced its new gaming-centric flagship smartphones in collaboration with China's Tencent.