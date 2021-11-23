Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Accessories Deals

Black Friday sales on OtterBox Cases for iPhone

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday sales on OtterBox cases for iPhone
This Black Friday deals week is seeing insane smartphone offers of all kinds already, even before the big weekend—we've got separate collections covering the best iPhone Black Friday dealsBest Black Friday Samsung phone dealsOnePlus Black Friday deals, and plenty more running live.

You may also want to read:

But one of the most important purchases after buying a smartphone, is buying adequate protection. With the price of most flagship screen repairs being the near equivalent of a whole second phone, most people don't want to risk breaking their precious handset—be it a shiny new one, or a few years old—by carrying less than adequate protection from tumbles and scratches.

And OtterBox provides some of the best phone protection when it comes to cases on the market. OtterBox cases are nearly indestructible, if history proves anything. We've already covered a case (no pun intended) of an iPhone surviving an insane fall from an airplane in the sky. You know what phone case it was wearing at the time? That's right: OtterBox.

And it's only fitting that OtterBox is also joining other phone tech brands to offer some delectable deals and discounts. No matter whether you go to Amazon, Best Buy, or other retailers—you'll run into plenty of decent sales on popular OtterBox cases this Black Friday.

We've collected the best ones for you and listed them out below, to save you a couple of hours of browsing. After all, it's our job to do this kind of stuff for you! As long as you own one of the more recent Apple or Samsung handsets, there should be at least some choice below for you. Some of them also come in very pretty colors, so make sure you click on an offer to see the full range of options!

Black Friday sale: OtterBox cases for iPhone 11




Black Friday sales on OtterBox cases for iPhone 11 Pro




Black Friday sales on OtterBox cases for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro




Black Friday sales on OtterBox cases for iPhone 13


iPhone 13 OtterBox Defender Series - Screenless Edition

Color: Happy Purple

$20 off (50%)
$20
$40
Buy at BestBuy

OtterBox - Defender Series Pro XT Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Case - Black

$20 off (32%)
$41 99
$61 99
Buy at BestBuy

OtterBox - Defender Series Pro XT Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Case - Purple Perception

$28 off (40%)
$41 97
$69 95
Buy at BestBuy

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Case - Black

$24 off (40%)
$35 99
$59 99
Buy at BestBuy

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Case - Happy Purple

$24 off (40%)
$35 97
$59 95
Buy at BestBuy


Black Friday sales on OtterBox cases for iPhone 13 Pro


OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Pro - Black

$20 off (32%)
$41 99
$61 99
Buy at BestBuy

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Pro - Black

$24 off (40%)
$35 99
$59 99
Buy at BestBuy

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Hard Shell

iPhone 13 Pro - Happy Purple

$24 off (40%)
$35 97
$59 95
Buy at BestBuy


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Verizon officially buys TracFone, Straight Talk and Walmart Family users keep the LifeLine subsidy
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon officially buys TracFone, Straight Talk and Walmart Family users keep the LifeLine subsidy
This bonkers Amazon Fire and Kindle sale is ideal for bargain hunters everywhere
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This bonkers Amazon Fire and Kindle sale is ideal for bargain hunters everywhere
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: check out some great offers
by Iskren Gaidarov,  6
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: check out some great offers
Android 12 update for the US Galaxy S21 models brings refresh rate bug, Samsung working on a fix
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Android 12 update for the US Galaxy S21 models brings refresh rate bug, Samsung working on a fix
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
by SideDeal,  0
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price
-$80
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless