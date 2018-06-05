What is the best tablet out there? This is one of the questions that seem easy and straightforward to answer at first, even though it is not. It is a question that doesn't have a universal answer. Some would immediately point at the most powerful options the market has to offer: those with gorgeous displays and immense amounts of processing punch, but also with the steepest prices. Others would rather go for something a bit more balanced: something a bit easier on the pocket, yet still capable of getting the job done.





No matter which side you're on, the list below surely contains a tablet that would serve you well.





Apple iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch







Pros Outstanding display quality

Outstanding display quality Broad selection of apps and games

Broad selection of apps and games Great performance

Great performance Good cameras

Good cameras Solid battery life

Solid battery life Quality built-in speakers Cons Expensive

Expensive Apple Pencil costs extra

Back in 2010, Apple defined the modern tablet with the release of the first-generation iPad. Today, the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets are not only the best tablets in Apple's roster, but also two of the best tablets money can buy. From the gorgeous, tech-packed display and the loud speakers to the powerful processor and smooth performance, there's a lot to like about the two latest iPad Pro models. And with the rich selection of apps, games, and media available in the App Store, Apple's tablets can be hard to put down.





But the best iPads come at a price: $799, to be more precise, if you settle for the smaller model and $999 for the larger, 12.9-inch iPad. Add extra storage, cellular connectivity, and the Apple Pencil , and you could be looking at a figure near the $2,000 mark.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Pros Beautiful display

Beautiful display Premium design with slim bezels

Premium design with slim bezels Powerful speakers

Powerful speakers High-end chipset

High-end chipset S Pen included in the box

S Pen included in the box Decent cameras Cons No headphone jack

No headphone jack No LED camera flash

No LED camera flash Software is a bit unpolished

As it does with smartphones, Samsung offers the best Android alternative to Apple's products. The Galaxy Tab S6 is a worthy competitor to the iPad Pro.





Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855, the Tab S6 is versatile in its uses. In combination with the gorgeous 10.5-inch AMOLED display, the tablet is great for gaming and movie watching alike. Your experience will be further enhanced by the quad speakers. Once again tuned by AKG, the speakers on the Tab S6 are a big improvement over previous generations and deliver surprisingly good sound for a tablet.





On the down side, the headphone jack has been banished from this Samsung product as well, without even a dongle included to help you connect your old-fashioned headphones (Samsung will be happy to sell you one, though).





That's an odd decision on Samsung's behalf considering there's a much more expensive accessory inside the box: the S Pen. A handy tool that will not only help you take notes and control the tablet but can even spark the artistic side of you.





The Tab S6 loses to the iPad Pro in some aspects, but with its lower price and "free" S Pen, it's a great choice for a high-end tablet, especially if you don't own any Apple products.









Apple iPad (2019)





Pros Great value for money

Great value for money Broad selection of apps and games

Broad selection of apps and games Solid battery life Cons Apple Pencil costs extra

Apple Pencil costs extra Older chip

Older chip Underwhelming cameras

Apple refreshed three of its iPad lines last year and the "pure" iPad was last. Despite that, it got the oldest chip from the bunch. It's no slouch, however, the A10 will handle everyday tasks without much effort. The benefit of the dated hardware is the low price. Starting at just $329, the new iPad is very affordable for Apple's standards.





Coming with Apple's new iPadOS, this tablet gives you a few more tools to control your files and apps, making it a slightly more productive device.





The cameras are nothing impressive, but they'll do a good enough job of capturing your pet's shenanigans or showing your face to a distant relative on FaceTime.





To top it off, this model supports Apple's smart keyboard, in case you want to have some work done on the go. Unfortunately, the keyboard will set you back additional $160, almost half the price of the iPad itself.





Still, this entry-level iPad is the perfect choice if you want to include another family member in your Apple services' family plan. Or if you yourself need a tablet to lazily browse the internet or stream movies, this iPad is the one to get.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S4





Pros Premium look and feel

Premium look and feel Comes bundled with an S Pen stylus

Comes bundled with an S Pen stylus Beautiful and fluid software Cons Quad speakers sound just OK

Quad speakers sound just OK Hefty build and glass back make it hard to handle

Hefty build and glass back make it hard to handle Older chip

Older chip Iris scanner can be a bit awkward on a tablet

Iris scanner can be a bit awkward on a tablet Underwhelming cameras

Demoted after the release of newer models, the Galaxy Tab S4 now serves as a cheaper, albeit still premium option for a nice Android tablet. Paired with Samsung's keyboard cover (sold separately), it can be used for getting actual work done on the go. Samsung's software plays a key role here. Instead of merely stretching the interface you'd find on a phone, Samsung has loaded the S4 with a proper desktop-like layout optimized for tablet use. There are even goodies like windowed multitasking, which helps if you want to take notes during a video that's playing, for example.





To keep you entertained, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 offers a high-res OLED screen and a 4-speaker setup, although the latter could have been tuned to sound better. And for all your sketching and note-taking needs, there's an S Pen digital stylus in the box. This extra shouldn't be underestimated. It can be really useful but when sold separately, people would often skip on getting a stylus.