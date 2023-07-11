Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals 2023: we picked the best bargains so far

Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals 2023: the deals are here!
Prime Day is now in full swing: the event has started today and we're seeing some generous deals in the phones' categories. So far, we've seen great Prime day Samsung phone deals, and in general there are loads of generous Prime Day phone deals.

As for iPhones: they usually aren't greatly discounted on Amazon. However, other retailers have some more interesting iPhone deals. Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are usually among the retailers that can surprise us with good iPhone deals.

Here, we've selected the best offers on iPhones for Prime Day so far to make it easier for you to get your new iPhone for cheaper during the event. Let's dive into the deals!

Here are the three iPhone deals at the moment:

Best Buy iPhone 13: save $75 with activation

Save $75 with activation on the iPhone 13 at Best Buy right now. If you have trade-in, you can save even more. Given the fact that iPhones rarely get discounted during shopping events, this deal is quite a thing. Don't miss out!
$75 off (10%)
$654 99
$729 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $75 with activation on the iPhone 12 at Best Buy as well

Best Buy has the same deal that it has on the iPhone 13 for the iPhone 12 too, which is actually even more of a bargain given the fact that the iPhone 12's retail price is a little lower than that of the iPhone 13. Don't miss out!
$75 off (12%)
$554 99
$629 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPhone SE (3rd gen) at Best Buy: 17% off with activation

Save $75, which is 17%, on the iPhone SE 3rd generation at Best Buy with activation. This is quite the notable discount, especially given the fact that iPhones rarely get discounts above the 10%. Get the iPhone SE now for a more budget friendly price than ever!
$75 off (17%)
$354 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jump to section:


Apple iPhone 14 Prime Day deals


The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are the flagship iPhones right now (at least until the iPhone 15 series comes along), while the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are mostly two different-sized remixes of the iPhone 13. 

Here are some current iPhone 14 deals on Amazon and Walmart that might interest you:

AT&T iPhone 14 now discounted at Walmart for just $21.64 a month

The iPhone 14 locked for AT&T is now available with a discount at Walmart. Overall, you get an 11% discount on the list price of this phone at Walmart's website.
$100 off (11%)
$779
$879
Buy at Walmart

AT&T iPhone 14 Plus at Walmart: just for $24.42 a month right now

The AT&T iPhone 14 Plus is now discounted at Walmart. You can have this phone for just $24.42 a month for 36 months. Overall, that saves you around $100 from the retail price of the phone without the discount. Quite the good offer, we might add, so don't hesitate!
$100 off (10%)
$879
$979 01
Buy at Walmart

iPhone 14 Pro (Verizon-locked) at Walmart: just for $26.37 a month

The Verizon-locked iPhone 14 Pro is now available at Walmart with a discount. You can purchase this phone for just $26.37 a month at the moment. This means overall you can save $100 on this phone over the months for the monthly payments.
$100 off (10%)
$949
$1049
Buy at Walmart

Verizon iPhone 14 Pro Max is now available for $29.14 a month

Walmart is offering the Verizon iPhone 14 Pro Max with a discount from this list price on the retailer.
$100 off (9%)
$1049
$1149
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB (Renewed)

This renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB can be yours for way less than you'd usually have to splurge on a new one. Don't worry, the phone should be as good as new despite the "renewed" term might be off-putting to some. It is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$200 off (14%)
$1199 99
$1400
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB (Renewed)

Apple's most powerful compact phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, can be yours from Amazon with no strings attached. Have in mind that the unit is renewed in "like-new" condition, and comes with 128GB of storage on board. You get the new Dynamic Island design, a new 48MP camera system, and finally, the iPhone 14 Pro's superb premium design.
$929 30
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB (Renewed): save with renewed

At a little over $700, you can score a decent deal on a refurbished but excellent iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon. The phone comes with just 128GB of native storage, which isn't much, but could prove enough for more conservative users. Otherwise, the iPhone 14 Plus is a great buy, Apple's first relatively affordable large-screen iPhone.
$745 90
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 14 128GB (Renewed Premium): get it for cheaper with renewed

Get a renewed iPhone 14 128GB from Amazon and save $50. This is a renewed premium model, which means it has been certified by Amazon and should work and feel brand new. Furthermore, the device should have at least 90% battery life. In addition to that, the phone has a one-year warranty and technical support.
$755
Buy at Amazon
 

Apple iPhone 13 Prime Day deals


Well, what about the iPhone 13 phones? Given the fact that the iPhone 13 series is now slightly older, we're seeing some good discounts show up over at Best Buy on the 13 and the 13 mini.

Some decent deals on the iPhone 13 series over at Amazon are also available right now.

Best Buy iPhone 13: save $75 with activation right now

Save $75 with activation on the iPhone 13 at Best Buy. You can also save further with trade-in. Given the fact that iPhones rarely get discounted, we're really happy to see this offer. Check it out, and also check out the trade-in options that Best Buy is giving!
$75 off (10%)
$654 99
$729 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $75 (12%) on the iPhone 13 mini with activation at Best Buy

Activate today and save $75 on the iPhone 13 mini. This Best Buy offer is a part of the retailer's 'Black Friday in July' shopping event that's coming to answer to Prime Day's offers. This deal is the same as the one we're seeing for the standard iPhone 13. You can save more if you trade in a similar device. Don't hesitate and get this compact iPhone now!
$75 off (12%)
$554 99
$629 99
Buy at BestBuy

Carrier locked iPhone 13 Pro now discounted at Amazon

You can save $66 on an iPhone 13 Pro (locked to Cricket Wireless) from Amazon. Stocks are running low on this one, so if you're considering it, don't take too long and act now!
$66 off (6%)
$1033 06
$1099
Buy at Amazon

Carrier locked iPhone 13: lowest price in 30 days

You can also save $66 on a carrier locked iPhone 13. This, according to Amazon's website, is the lowest price in 30 days for this phone. Act fast - stocks are running out as we speak!
$66 off (8%)
$762 68
$829
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB (Renewed Premium): Decent savings!

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, probably the best-value large iPhone of recent times, is now available as a renewed like-new device from Amazon. You can score a single-digit discount on the ex-flagship iPhone, though a case could be made that it's still the best-value large iPhone available out there.
$88 off (8%)
$1002
$1090 35
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB (renewed): save $10 right now

You can get yourself one of the best-value ex-flagship phones, the iPhone 13 Pro, at a lower price — if you don't mind buying a refurbished device, that is. Surely, the iPhone 13 Pro lacks the large battery and screen of its bigger brother, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it has a more compact design and equally capable camera. This one is worth getting, even in 2023.
$10 off (1%)
$744
$754
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (renewed): Best value!

Get the excellent iPhone 13 with 128GB of native storage for way less than its regular price tag. This is a renewed device, which means that Amazon sells it way under the iPhone 13's usual price. The phone should be in excellent condition. Furthermore, it comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$589
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB (renewed): save 15% right now at Amazon

If you want to save on a new iPhone, you can get a renewed iPhone 13 mini. It comes in like-new condition and has 128GB of storage. The phone also comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$89 off (15%)
$509 98
$599
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Prime Day deals


The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are still decent phones, good alternatives to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Sure, they lack screens with high refresh rates and a slew of camera improvements, but they are still worthy as upper mid-range devices.

Right now, Best Buy has a great discount on the iPhone 12. In fact, it is a similar discount to what the retailer is offering for the iPhone 13; however, here the bargain is greater because the iPhone 12 normally retails at a lower price anyway.

Best Buy iPhone 12: save $75 with activation

Best Buy has the same deal that it has on the iPhone 13 for the iPhone 12 as well, which is actually even more of a bargain given the fact that the iPhone 12's retail price is a little lower than that of the iPhone 13. Enjoy!
$75 off (12%)
$554 99
$629 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB (Fully Unlocked, Renewed)

If you don't want to spend huge cash on a new iPhone, you can get a renewed iPhone 12 Pro with a decent 128GB of native storage. The phone is in like-new condition and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
$532 78
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 64GB (Fully Unlocked, Renewed)

The iPhone 12, a compact affordable phone that dedicated its DNA to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, is currently available for way, way less than its regular price at launch. In refurbished condition, it could be the perfect mid-range phone for you.
$380 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB (Fully Unlocked, Renewed)

If you're looking for a cheap refurbished device that is also enticingly compact, the iPhone 12 mini could be the answer for you. One of the last truly compact but capable iPhones.
$314
Buy at Amazon

Best iPhone SE Prime Day deals


And finally, let's not forget that Apple announced a new iPhone SE (2022) earlier this year.

These are the deals that are currently available on the e-commerce giant. Additionally, Best Buy has a great offer on the phone - the discount of $75 is more than what we expected, so don't miss out:

iPhone SE (3rd gen) at Best Buy: save $75 with activation right now

The iPhone SE is now going into affordable territory with this great Best Buy deal for Prime Day. You can save $75 on this phone with same-day activation, and you can save even more if you trade in a similar device.
$75 off (17%)
$354 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Renewed): save with renewed

Your next backup phone could be yours for a little over $100 in like-new condition, straight from Amazon. Yes, it only comes with 64GB of storage, but if you don't have many photos, this amount of storage should be enough. This is also a great phone for seniors and is a bargain at this price.
$151 99
Buy at Amazon

iPhone SE 2022 (128GB, Renewed Premium): Just under $400

The renewed 128GB version of the iPhone SE 2022 is currently on sale on Amazon and can be yours for way less than its original. The phone should be in excellent condition. Furthermore, it's backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee. A great offering.
$359
Buy at Amazon


By the way, if you are not a Prime member or happen to be on the fence about subscribing — check out our dedicated Is Amazon Prime membership worth it?article.

Become an Amazon Prime member here

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless