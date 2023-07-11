Best Prime Day iPhone deals 2023: we picked the best bargains so far
Prime Day is now in full swing: the event has started today and we're seeing some generous deals in the phones' categories. So far, we've seen great Prime day Samsung phone deals, and in general there are loads of generous Prime Day phone deals.
As for iPhones: they usually aren't greatly discounted on Amazon. However, other retailers have some more interesting iPhone deals. Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are usually among the retailers that can surprise us with good iPhone deals.
Here, we've selected the best offers on iPhones for Prime Day so far to make it easier for you to get your new iPhone for cheaper during the event. Let's dive into the deals!
Here are the three iPhone deals at the moment:
Apple iPhone 14 Prime Day deals
The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are the flagship iPhones right now (at least until the iPhone 15 series comes along), while the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are mostly two different-sized remixes of the iPhone 13.
Here are some current iPhone 14 deals on Amazon and Walmart that might interest you:
Apple iPhone 13 Prime Day deals
Well, what about the iPhone 13 phones? Given the fact that the iPhone 13 series is now slightly older, we're seeing some good discounts show up over at Best Buy on the 13 and the 13 mini.
Some decent deals on the iPhone 13 series over at Amazon are also available right now.
Apple iPhone 12 Prime Day deals
The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are still decent phones, good alternatives to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Sure, they lack screens with high refresh rates and a slew of camera improvements, but they are still worthy as upper mid-range devices.
Right now, Best Buy has a great discount on the iPhone 12. In fact, it is a similar discount to what the retailer is offering for the iPhone 13; however, here the bargain is greater because the iPhone 12 normally retails at a lower price anyway.
Best iPhone SE Prime Day deals
And finally, let's not forget that Apple announced a new iPhone SE (2022) earlier this year.
These are the deals that are currently available on the e-commerce giant. Additionally, Best Buy has a great offer on the phone - the discount of $75 is more than what we expected, so don't miss out:
By the way, if you are not a Prime member or happen to be on the fence about subscribing — check out our dedicated “Is Amazon Prime membership worth it?” article.
