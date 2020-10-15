iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Oct 15, 2020
Apple has finally entered the 5G era with both feet with its new iPhone 12 lineup. The company unveiled four new iPhones for the first time and there’s a model for every taste and need. If you’re looking for a compact phone but you don’t want to sacrifice performance, the iPhone 12 mini will put a smile on your face. Apple’s top models - the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with fancy LiDAR systems, while the regular iPhone 12 is still “the iPhone to buy”, offering amazing value for the money.

Apple has used something called Ceramic Shield in iPhone 12 series’ displays - it’s a new material that consists of nano ceramic crystals embedded in the glass matrix. They are smaller than the wavelength of visible light so they don’t obstruct it and appear transparent. The real-life results of this solution are yet to be observed but it wouldn’t hurt to slap a screen protector on, you know, just in case. We’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone 12 screen protectors you can buy right now.

Do iPhone 12 screen protectors fit the iPhone 12 pro?


The short answer to this question is yes. The screens of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are identical in size and the notches are also the same. You can safely install an iPhone 12 screen protector on an iPhone 12 Pro and most manufacturers include both models in the description of their screen protectors anyway. So, one less thing to worry about when browsing for a screen protector for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors:


ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+ iPhone 12/12 Pro screen protector


ZAGG offers one of the most complete screen protection solutions available. The Glass Elite series uses aluminosilicate glass that’s tempered via a special ion-exchange process which increases the surface tension of the glass making it stronger and more scratch-resistant. The edges of this screen protector are also reinforced, as they are the most vulnerable area.

The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ iPhone 12 screen protector offers an antimicrobial technology that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. There’s also a special Eyesafe layer that filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes.

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy+ iPhone 12 and 12 Pro screen protector

This one is really cool. The Glass Elite Privacy+ iPhone 12 and 12 Pro screen protector offers all the benefits of a normal ZAGG product but with the added bonus of a special polarization that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle. It's a great solution if you operate with sensitive data on your iPhone and don't want prying eyes around it. Of course, this screen protector also offers shatter protection and scratch prevention, reinforced edges, and antimicrobial treatment for a full protection suite. 

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Spigen offers another solid option when it comes to screen protection. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is rated at 9H hardness, offers an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance, and is compatible with all Spigen iPhone 12 cases. The kit also includes a special auto-alignment installation frame for effortless application. The price is also very attractive and you get two slates of tempered glass in the kit.

Caseology Tempered Glass for iPhone 12 Pro for iPhone 12

If you want a more affordable solution there's the Caseology Tempered Glass screen protector for iPhone 12 Pro for iPhone 12. It's made from ultra-clear tempered glass with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges. The black edge offers seamless edge-to-edge protection, without ever compromising your phone's natural feel, and the tempered glass is very thin and low profile. You get a special installation kit for easy application and the package also contains two glass slates. 

UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro 5G

Speaking of affordability we just can't skip the UniqueMe pack of 4 tempered glass iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors. These are only 0.03mm thick, case friendly designed with 99.99% transparency that preserves the original screen or picture brightness. You get the mandatory oleophobic coating, along with a 9H rating on the pencil lead hardness scale. There's also an installation frame in the pack so you don't have to worry about aligning the glass sheets perfectly. The UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro 5G offers extreme bang for your buck.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro

The ESR tempered glass screen protector is designed specifically for the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. There's a cleaning kit & installation frame in the retail box that makes putting it on your iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro a breeze. Don't let the low price fool you, this screen protector is tempered to withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection. You're getting a pack of three glass slates at a crazy price. One of the best affordable solutions for your iPhone.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
$950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$1479 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x

