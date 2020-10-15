Best iPhone 12 screen protectors

Do iPhone 12 screen protectors fit the iPhone 12 pro?





The short answer to this question is yes. The screens of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are identical in size and the notches are also the same. You can safely install an iPhone 12 screen protector on an iPhone 12 Pro and most manufacturers include both models in the description of their screen protectors anyway. So, one less thing to worry about when browsing for a screen protector for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

This one is really cool. The Glass Elite Privacy+ iPhone 12 and 12 Pro screen protector offers all the benefits of a normal ZAGG product but with the added bonus of a special polarization that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle. It's a great solution if you operate with sensitive data on your iPhone and don't want prying eyes around it. Of course, this screen protector also offers shatter protection and scratch prevention, reinforced edges, and antimicrobial treatment for a full protection suite.





Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Spigen offers another solid option when it comes to screen protection. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is rated at 9H hardness, offers an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance, and is compatible with all Spigen iPhone 12 cases. The kit also includes a special auto-alignment installation frame for effortless application. The price is also very attractive and you get two slates of tempered glass in the kit.





Caseology Tempered Glass for iPhone 12 Pro for iPhone 12

If you want a more affordable solution there's the Caseology Tempered Glass screen protector for iPhone 12 Pro for iPhone 12. It's made from ultra-clear tempered glass with an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges. The black edge offers seamless edge-to-edge protection, without ever compromising your phone's natural feel, and the tempered glass is very thin and low profile. You get a special installation kit for easy application and the package also contains two glass slates.





UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro 5G

Speaking of affordability we just can't skip the UniqueMe pack of 4 tempered glass iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors. These are only 0.03mm thick, case friendly designed with 99.99% transparency that preserves the original screen or picture brightness. You get the mandatory oleophobic coating, along with a 9H rating on the pencil lead hardness scale. There's also an installation frame in the pack so you don't have to worry about aligning the glass sheets perfectly. The UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro 5G offers extreme bang for your buck.





ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro





The ESR tempered glass screen protector is designed specifically for the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. There's a cleaning kit & installation frame in the retail box that makes putting it on your iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro a breeze. Don't let the low price fool you, this screen protector is tempered to withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection. You're getting a pack of three glass slates at a crazy price. One of the best affordable solutions for your iPhone.