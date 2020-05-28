The best iPhone fast chargers in 2020





How to make iPhone charge faster?









Apple 18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)

А USB-C to Lightning cable In order to get your iPhone to juice up faster, you need the following things:









Dual-port, powerful iPhone fast chargers

Anker PowerPort PD2 We've focused our attention on wired options only, because fast charging is all about speed and power, and wireless chargers just can't keep up. For those who prefer comfort and convenience over efficiency, there's another useful list of Best wireless chargers for iPhone (and Samsung). Now let's get started with our heavyweight power champions.





Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A

Power: 30W (18W on the USB-C PD/12W USB-A PowerIQ)

Travel-Ready with Foldable Plug

No cable included



Many people still carry around a mix of old and new gadgets, so opting for a dual-port charger is a wise decision. It’s bigger and heavier than a one-port charger, but way more compact than two separate ones. When it comes to quality and efficiency, you can’t go wrong with Anker. The PowerPort PD2 Dual Port fast charger is a do-it-all device that can fast-charge almost anything you throw at it. The 18W USB-C Power Delivery output will make a huge difference compared to the 5W unit included with your iPhone 11. This dual-port charger features Anker’s PowerIQ technology, which automatically adjusts charging parameters to deliver efficient and trouble-free charging of any device. The foldable plugs are a nice addition that will save you some space when you pack for that much-needed vacation or a business trip. All in all, the Anker PowerPort PD 2 is a great iPhone fast charger.

Aukey Focus Duo 30W Many people still carry around a mix of old and new gadgets, so opting for a dual-port charger is a wise decision. It’s bigger and heavier than a one-port charger, but way more compact than two separate ones. When it comes to quality and efficiency, you can’t go wrong with Anker. The PowerPort PD2 Dual Port fast charger is a do-it-all device that can fast-charge almost anything you throw at it. The 18W USB-C Power Delivery output will make a huge difference compared to the 5W unit included with your iPhone 11. This dual-port charger features Anker’s PowerIQ technology, which automatically adjusts charging parameters to deliver efficient and trouble-free charging of any device. The foldable plugs are a nice addition that will save you some space when you pack for that much-needed vacation or a business trip. All in all, the Anker PowerPort PD 2 is a great iPhone fast charger.





Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A

Power: 30W (single)/ 18W (dual mode)

Travel-Ready with Foldable Plug

Cable not included





The Focus Duo 30W Dual-Port charger is another solid option from Aukey. It’s lighter and more compact than the Anker, and features foldable plugs, too. This makes it ideal for the role of a travel charger if you want to keep the flexibility of the added USB-A port. The Focus Duo can charge your iPhone 11 at 18W with Power Delivery 3.0 and you can use the full 30W with an iPad or MacBooks, but if you plug another device into the USB-A port, the power will drop to 18W. The power is automatically distributed between the ports thanks to Dynamic Detect technology and the USB-A port can fast charge a broad spectrum of devices at 12W. There are no cables included in the package though, so you have to take care of that yourself.



RavPower PD Pioneer 18W

Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A

Power: 18W (single)/ 15W (dual mode)

Travel-Ready with Foldable Plug

Cable not included

The RavPower Pioneer Dual-port fast charger is one of the best-selling dial-port PD iPhone fast chargers of the company. And rightly so. It ticks all the boxes - a nice and sleek design, foldable prongs, dual mode charging, support for numerous devices, and a great price too. There are no additional bells and whistles and sadly this one ships without a cable as well, but it's reliable and won't let you down.

Travel-friendly, compact fast chargers for iPhone

Anker PowerPort III Nano





Ports: 1x USB-C with PD

Power: 18W PowerIQ 3.0 Type C

Ultra-portable: 1-inch thick, 30g

Cable not included









Aukey Minima 18W PD Charger If you want the extra speed of a fast charger but still need to keep things as compact as possible, the PowerPort III Nano is an excellent choice. It’s just one inch thick and packs 18W punch in a 5W size body. The USB-C Power Delivery port works with virtually all mobile USB-C devices and you get the quality and reliability of the brand in a really tiny package. Cables are not included and you have to be careful not to lose the thing - yeah, it’s that small. The PowerPort III Nano is the best portable iPhone fast charger out there.





Ports: 1x USB-C with PD

Power: 18W

Travel-Ready with Foldable Plug

Cable not included



On the Aukey side of compact fast chargers we find the Minima. It’s not as compact as the PowerPort Nano but features foldable prongs, which is a fair tradeoff. The 18W maximum output charges an iPhone 11 from 0 to 65 percent in just 30 minutes, which is great. You can charge other USB-C devices, too and it’s budget-friendly at around $20 asking price. The packaging is a bit spartan and there are no cables included but it’s to be expected at this price point. All in all, the Aukey Minima 18W PD Charger is a compact no-frills quick charger that will get the job done.



RavPower PD Pioneer 30W

Ports: 1x USB-C with PD

Power: 30W

Travel-Ready with Foldable Plug

Cable not included

If you need things to stay portable, but don't want to sacrifice power, there's only one option. The world's smallest 30W fast charger - the RavPower PD Pioneer 30W. This iPhone fast charger uses GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology to offer more power, control, and protective functions built into the circuitry than conventional silicon. Despite its compact size (1.1-inch thickness), the RavPower PD Pioneer can get an iPhone XS Max to 50% battery in just half an hour, thanks to the Power Delivery 3.0. It's not the cheapest one in the bunch, but it's definitely worth a look.

For the purists

Apple USB-C 18W Power Adapter On the Aukey side of compact fast chargers we find the Minima. It’s not as compact as the PowerPort Nano but features foldable prongs, which is a fair tradeoff. The 18W maximum output charges an iPhone 11 from 0 to 65 percent in just 30 minutes, which is great. You can charge other USB-C devices, too and it’s budget-friendly at around $20 asking price. The packaging is a bit spartan and there are no cables included but it’s to be expected at this price point. All in all, the Aukey Minima 18W PD Charger is a compact no-frills quick charger that will get the job done.





Ports: 1x USB-C with PD

Power: 18W

Ships with iPhone 11 Pro models

Cable not included



If you’re a little suspicious of third-party accessories and want to keep even the chargers tight in the Apple ecosystem, you can always buy the 18W Power Adapter that’s shipped with the iPhone 11 Pros. You’ll need to buy a USB-C to Lightning cable and this charge is neither crazy compact nor extra powerful, but if you value continuity, it’s a valid option.