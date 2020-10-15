Pre-order OnePlus 8T for $749

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 15, 2020, 7:59 AM
Best iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors
Apple has officially unveiled its new iPhones 12 lineup, consisting of no less than four devices - the most ever shown at a single event. There’s the compact iPhone 12 mini, the regular iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the king of the hill - the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This year's models feature a brand new design with flat sides, a stylish reminiscence of the iconic iPhone 4. The two bigger models also feature fancy LiDAR sensors and enhanced camera systems.

With its 6.7-inch OLED screen (even larger than the 6.5" on the iPhone 11 Pro Max), the iPhone 12 Pro Max stands at the top of Apple’s food chain. It’s got everything you need - amazingly fast processor (A14 Bionic: the fastest chip on any smartphone), adequate storage options, big and bright OLED screen, Quad camera systems with LiDAR, longer 2.5X zoom lens, and larger main camera sensor.

Apple has invented a new material for the displays in the iPhone 12 series and it’s called Ceramic Shield. It’s developed in collaboration with Corning and basically adds ceramic nanoparticles into the glass structure to make it stronger. Well, we still don’t know how strong these new displays are but putting a screen protector on your iPhone is always a good idea.

iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors:


ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+

ZAGG offers top of the line protection for your iPhone 12 Pro Max with some unique features. The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector is made from very hard aluminosilicate glass which is then ion-tempered to make it stronger and more scratch-resistant. There are other cool technologies on board - the Kastus Anti-Microbial Technology kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria, which is perfect in the current alarming global situation. 

The edges of this screen protector are additionally reinforced, as they are the weakest zone that often take the biggest portion of a potential impact. ClearPrint is another cool technology that is used exclusively by InvisibleShield. It hides the visibility of fingerprints by spreading them thinly on the surface of the protector. The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector comes with an installation tray to ensure accurate alignment and while the price of the whole package is on the premium side of things, you know what you're paying for.

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy+

ZAGG has another trick in its sleeve and it's called Glass Elite Privacy+. This iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protector offers a unique polarization treatment that will make your phone's display invisible to people viewing it at a certain angle. That's a perfect solution if you often have a bunch of people around but don't feel ready to share all your secrets with them. Needless to say, this ZAGG screen protector offers all the other bells and whistles that you're familiar with - the Kastus Anti-Microbial Technology, reinforced edges, anti-fingerprint coating, and all this with the added privacy feature.

Spigen GlastR EZ Fit

If $45 seem like a lot for a screen protector, here's a brand that will offer your a pack of two tempered glass iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors at one third of that price. The Spigen GlastR EZ Fit ticks all the boxes - it is rated at 9H hardness which means that it's strong enough to withstand potencial falls and can battle scratches. It also boasts an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance, and you get an installation frame in the retail box. This screen protector is a great bang for the buck while still offering a good level of protection.

Insignia Privacy Glass



Let me guess, you liked the Privacy+ screen protector but $45 is too steep of a price for you? Well, fret not, as Insignia offers the same technology at a more affordable price. This privacy glass Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protector gives you a crystal-clear view while looking straight at your phone, but anyone viewing from an angle sees only a black screen. This feature is just an addition to the usual protection suite. The Insignia Privacy Glass sports a 9H hardness rating, includes a frame for an easy installation, and is friendly with most phone cases.

Insignia Blue Light Blocking



Another cool iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protector from Insignia. It offers a filtering technology that removes harmful blue light and UV rays to help ease eye strain. It's not the only Blue Light Blocking Tempered Glass Screen Protector out there but the price of this one will make you smile. It also comes rated at 9H hardness, has an installation tray in the package and if case-friendly.

ESR Tempered-Glass



The ESR tempered glass screen protector is designed specifically for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and is cut to perfection. There's a cleaning kit & installation frame in the retail box that makes slapping it on your iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro a breeze. Don't let the low price fool you, this screen protector can withstand up to 5 kg of pressure and offers some serious protection. You're getting a pack of three glass slates at a crazy price. One of the best affordable solutions for your iPhone 12 Pro Max.

