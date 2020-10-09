Some of the best iPhone 12 cases are available for preorder

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 09, 2020, 4:34 AM
The next big thing in the smartphone universe is slowly approaching: on October 13th Apple will officially unveil its iPhone 12 lineup. We already know plenty of details about the new devices and you can check our preliminary comparisons to be prime and ready when the time comes for you to pull the trigger on one of these phones.

Let’s say you’ve read all the available information on the iPhone 12 series and have made up your mind about buying one of these marvelous devices. The next thing on the table is to purchase a case for your new technological gem. That’s where we come in. No need to roam the internet and fuel your frustrations or lock in a state of choice paralysis. We’re covering the best iPhone 12 cases to make it easier for you to get the best for your new Apple device. We’re gonna cover all the models in separate articles, and this one is focused on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 cases list:


totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 case


The iPhone 12 is definitely a looker, so why hide it? This totallee super thin iPhone 12 case offers enough protection, while at the same time keeps things thin and comfortable. This case employs a minimalistic design without brand logos and names, resulting in a very stylish approach to iPhone 12 protection.

You can choose from various colors - Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green. These options are Matte and only 0.02” thick. The Frosted Clear is our favorite but you can pick any color you like. There’s also a transparent version that is slightly thicker at 0,03” and still offers the same level of protection while letting your iPhone 12 beauty shine.


Mous Clarity iPhone 12 case


Mous started its business by dropping phones from 45ft cranes and out of helicopters and that should mean something. These cases try to offer maximum protection while staying stylish and beautiful. The Mous Clarity iPhone 12 case features the AiroShock impact-absorbing technology with raised top and bottom edges to protect your phone screen, without impeding edge-to-edge swiping. The Mous Clarity adds only 2mm to the phone’s thickness and showcases your pretty new iPhone 12 without affecting wireless charging.



Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 case


Limitless technology adds additional functionality to your normal case. It uses powerful magnets that allow you to quickly slap the case on a car stand or add a magnetic card wallet to the back. Furthermore, the Limitless 3.0 cases come with very distinctive looks and use premium materials. You can choose a Carbon-fibre design or opt for a more traditional and really stylish Bamboo or Walnut back. This iPhone 12 case features all Mous’ protection features and is also compatible with Qi fast chargers.


Armor-X Hybrid iPhone 12 case


Armor-X offers a unique case design combining a slim profile with military-grade protection. The Hybrid iPhone 12 case features a Slim, sleek minimalist design with a 1.5 mm optical clear backplate. It is MIL-STD-810G rated to withstand 2-meter drops and also has Front raised edges and reinforced bumpers for maximum protection.


dbrand iPhone 12 Grip case


The dbrand Grip iPhone 12 case is engineered using advanced shock-absorbing polymers, giving you military-grade impact protection without sacrificing aesthetics. As with all dbrand products, you can add an array of premium 3M skins to customize your iPhone 12 Grip case looks.


Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 case


Leather is always in fashion and Mujjo knows it. The Full Leather iPhone 12 case has a slim profile and is fully wrapped with full-grain leather – a durable finish that gets more beautiful with wear. Really cool colors to choose from too, with Slate Green being our favorite.

