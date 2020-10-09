Some of the best iPhone 12 cases are available for preorder
Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro: preliminary comparison
Apple iPhone 12/mini vs iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max
iPhone 12 cases list:
- totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 case
- Mous Clarity iPhone 12 case
- Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 case
- Armor-X Hybrid iPhone 12 case
- dBrand iPhone 12 Grip case
- Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 case
totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 case
The iPhone 12 is definitely a looker, so why hide it? This totallee super thin iPhone 12 case offers enough protection, while at the same time keeps things thin and comfortable. This case employs a minimalistic design without brand logos and names, resulting in a very stylish approach to iPhone 12 protection.
You can choose from various colors - Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green. These options are Matte and only 0.02” thick. The Frosted Clear is our favorite but you can pick any color you like. There’s also a transparent version that is slightly thicker at 0,03” and still offers the same level of protection while letting your iPhone 12 beauty shine.
Mous Clarity iPhone 12 case
Mous started its business by dropping phones from 45ft cranes and out of helicopters and that should mean something. These cases try to offer maximum protection while staying stylish and beautiful. The Mous Clarity iPhone 12 case features the AiroShock impact-absorbing technology with raised top and bottom edges to protect your phone screen, without impeding edge-to-edge swiping. The Mous Clarity adds only 2mm to the phone’s thickness and showcases your pretty new iPhone 12 without affecting wireless charging.
Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 case
Limitless technology adds additional functionality to your normal case. It uses powerful magnets that allow you to quickly slap the case on a car stand or add a magnetic card wallet to the back. Furthermore, the Limitless 3.0 cases come with very distinctive looks and use premium materials. You can choose a Carbon-fibre design or opt for a more traditional and really stylish Bamboo or Walnut back. This iPhone 12 case features all Mous’ protection features and is also compatible with Qi fast chargers.
Armor-X Hybrid iPhone 12 case
Armor-X offers a unique case design combining a slim profile with military-grade protection. The Hybrid iPhone 12 case features a Slim, sleek minimalist design with a 1.5 mm optical clear backplate. It is MIL-STD-810G rated to withstand 2-meter drops and also has Front raised edges and reinforced bumpers for maximum protection.
dbrand iPhone 12 Grip case
The dbrand Grip iPhone 12 case is engineered using advanced shock-absorbing polymers, giving you military-grade impact protection without sacrificing aesthetics. As with all dbrand products, you can add an array of premium 3M skins to customize your iPhone 12 Grip case looks.
Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 case
Leather is always in fashion and Mujjo knows it. The Full Leather iPhone 12 case has a slim profile and is fully wrapped with full-grain leather – a durable finish that gets more beautiful with wear. Really cool colors to choose from too, with Slate Green being our favorite.