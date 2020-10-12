These stylish iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max cases are available for pre-order
If you’ve already decided to go all-in and pull the trigger on one of these top-tier iPhone devices, the next logical step is to buy a nice case to protect your new investment. Here’s our list of best iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max cases you can pre-order right now.
iPhone 12 Pro cases
- Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro case
- Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro case
- Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone Pro case
- Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 Pro Wallet case
- Piel Frama LuxInlay iPhone 12 Pro case
iPhone 12 Pro Max cases
Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro case
The basic level of protection sometimes is the classiest one and you don’t necessarily need to sacrifice durability for looks. The totallee super thin iPhone 12 Pro case is a pocket-friendly, ultra-thin solution for an extra layer of protection. This case maintains the original look of your iPhone 12 Pro with two design options - Matter and Transparent. The matte case is made with hard, yet flexible, plastic and offers the thinnest option, best suited for the ultimate minimalist.
There are four great colors to choose from - Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green, while if you opt for the transparent option, you’ll get a soft, grippy material that is great for shock absorption. Both variants offer a raised "lip" around the camera to prevent damage to the lenses.
Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro case
Mous is meticulous about phone protection - the company started its business by testing phone cases in helicopter drops. The Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro case combines great protection with transparent design to offer the best of both worlds - you can put your new iPhone on display without worrying about breaking it.
The Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro case uses the company’s acclaimed impact-absorbing AiroShoc technology and innovative material engineering to provide first-class protection. When we talk about clear cases the UV protection is also very important and the Clarity is indeed UV-resistant so your iPhone 12 Pro will shine through for a longer period of time.
Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 Pro case
Sometimes you just need to add something extra to your phone - protection-wise and design-wise. The Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone 12 Pro case covers both of these. It will add a unique look to your new phone - this case offers premium materials such as aramid-fiber, real wood (bamboo, walnut), and black leather. Don’t be fooled, it features the same high level of protection as all other Mous cases.
The Limitless 3.0 technology gives you some added functionality - it features powerful magnets that allow you to quickly attach the case to a car stand, or add a magnet wallet to the back of the case. It’s a combination of form and function that won’t disappoint you.
Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 Pro Wallet case
Leather cases add a unique style to every phone. There are lots of advantages behind this material - it’s quite durable, it looks amazing, and it ages well. The Mujjo Full Leather cases are well known for their classy design and durability. The full-grain vegetable-tanned leather looks terrific when you first start using the case – and even better over time when it’s had a chance to patina.
The Mujjo Wallet case turns your iPhone into your wallet – so the only other thing you need to remember are your keys. This case adds a pouch on the back to create a winning combination that is designed to make your day to day life more convenient.
Piel Frama LuxInlay iPhone 12 Pro case
If you want the ultimate luxury in your iPhone 12 Pro case, you must check Piel Frama cases. The brand goes all the way back to 1975 and during all those years the company specialized in producing high-quality leather accessories. In the modern smartphone era, the Spanish company offers amazing leather cases for flagship devices.
This iPhone 12 Pro case is made by hand in high-quality calfskin-crocodile in Spain. Its internal structure of thermoformed polypropylene together with a padded material gives it great resistance as well as a perfect fit for your iPhone 12 Pro. There’s a very soft leather lining, and the design is very fine and elegant.
Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro Max case
Totallee offers its super thin case for the whole iPhone 12 lineup and that includes the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Just like with the other cases, this ultra-thin solution offers just enough protection without adding bulk to your flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max phone. Given that this device is the larger of them all, opting for a thin case might be a good decision.
The totallee super thin iPhone 12 Pro Max case comes in Matter and Transparent versions. The former is the thinner of them all and comes in four colors - Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green - while the transparent case is just a tad thicker but its softer material also adds a tad more protection.
Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro Max case
If you want to show the beauty of your new iPhone 12 Pro Max but still get a good level of protection, the Mous Clarity iPhone 12 Pro Max case is a good option. We’ve said it countless times but Mous started its business with some crazy phone case tests, including throwing phones out of helicopters.
All these transformed into a proprietary technology that protects your phone’s most vulnerable areas. The ArioShock material will take care of side-bumps and help with drops, while the raised lips will make sure your phone’s display and camera stay intact. The Clarity case is transparent on the back and will stay crystal clear thanks to the UV-resistance incorporated in the material. All Mous cases are wireless charging friendly, so you don’t have to worry about taking the case off when you charge your phone wirelessly.
Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone Pro Max case
The cool Mous Limitless 3.0 case is also available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You get all the premium materials - aramid fiber, bamboo and walnut, black leather, and the dreamy speckled fabric. This case will add some panage to your iPhone 12 Pro Max and still protect it from falls thanks to the AiroShock material and Mous’ extensive and quite crazy drop testing procedures.
Mous offers its Limitless 3.0 magnetic compatible accessories that will make life easier for you, allowing you to seamlessly attach your phone to a car stand or add a card wallet to the back of the phone. Despite featuring strong magnets, this case is absolutely safe and can be used with QI wireless chargers.
Mujjo Full Leather iPhone 12 Pro Max Wallet case
Mujjo offers a really cool option to integrate your wallet into your phone case and this option makes even more sense when we talk about the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You’ll have the comfort of carrying around only your phone and keys, as this Full Leather Wallet case offers a pouch on the back where you can store your credit card and cash.
Needless to say, Mujjo delivers all the class it’s known for in this case, offering full-grain leather that looks amazing and also takes wear and tear exceptionally well. There are also different color options to perfectly match your style.
Piel Frama iPhone 12 Pro Max case
Piel Frama cases are hand-made in Spain and offer something unique - every case is different and there are no two that are the same. If you want exclusiveness, this is your chance to get it for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are various options available, including Wild Crocodile and Lizard, taking the iPhone 12 Pro Max to new luxury levels.