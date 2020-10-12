These stylish iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max cases are available for pre-order

ALSO Read:

The cool Mous Limitless 3.0 case is also available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You get all the premium materials - aramid fiber, bamboo and walnut, black leather, and the dreamy speckled fabric. This case will add some panage to your iPhone 12 Pro Max and still protect it from falls thanks to the AiroShock material and Mous’ extensive and quite crazy drop testing procedures.Mous offers its Limitless 3.0 magnetic compatible accessories that will make life easier for you, allowing you to seamlessly attach your phone to a car stand or add a card wallet to the back of the phone. Despite featuring strong magnets, this case is absolutely safe and can be used with QI wireless chargers.

Mujjo offers a really cool option to integrate your wallet into your phone case and this option makes even more sense when we talk about the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You’ll have the comfort of carrying around only your phone and keys, as this Full Leather Wallet case offers a pouch on the back where you can store your credit card and cash.Needless to say, Mujjo delivers all the class it’s known for in this case, offering full-grain leather that looks amazing and also takes wear and tear exceptionally well. There are also different color options to perfectly match your style.Piel Frama cases are hand-made in Spain and offer something unique - every case is different and there are no two that are the same. If you want exclusiveness, this is your chance to get it for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are various options available, including Wild Crocodile and Lizard, taking the iPhone 12 Pro Max to new luxury levels.