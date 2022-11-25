Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 deals: Get a free Pixel 7 Pro
Black Friday is in full swing, letting everyone willing to benefit from the awesome discounts that are found basically on any major retailer right now. It totally wouldn't be an overstatement to say that if you've been holding off on getting a phone this year, Black Friday 2022 is the right time to finally get one phone, as the numerous deals massively drive up the value you can get from an eventual purchase.
In 2022, we witnessed the arrival of tons of great phones. Starting with the exceptional Galaxy S22 series, helmed by the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and moving on to Apple's trend-setting iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, we definitely had a rather eventful year as far as phone releases are considered. Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 came a bit later in 2022, but they shouldn't be overlooked when it comes to the best devices available right now.
As Black Friday has basically discounted most Pixel phones, not only the latest members of the Pixel 7 series, now is definitely the right time to get a Pixel phone. It doesn't have to be the latest and greatest, as multiple deals on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the Pixel 6a make it super-appealing to hop on the Google Pixel train!
Black Friday deals on Google Pixel phones [Hand-picked list]
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 flagships
Continuing the footsteps of the Pixel 6-series, the new Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 deliver an excellent user experience with a focus on a mastery of artificial intelligence. What's more, these two also bring the signature Pixel camera look to a whole new level thanks to quite a few new camera features.
Google's Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 aren't the newest, but are a good pick
While the Pixel 6-series is already discontinued and not officially sold by Google, we expect that most retailers may offer great price cuts on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 in order to clear their stock.
As the Pixel 6-series is near the end of its life, we suppose that most carriers will try to clear their stock and subject the two former flagship to really massive price cuts and promotions. While we'll certainly recommend getting the newer Pixel 7-series, don't pass up on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, especially if you find a great deal on those two.
Google's Pixel 6a is a budget phone done right
The Pixel 6a looks like the flagship series in terms of design, with only a few small compromises like a 60Hz screen, but for all else this budget phone is quite incredible. It has a top notch camera, solid battery life and a beautiful screen.
Best of all, we have some truly incredible deals that you just cannot miss. While usually it costs $450 for the base 128GB model, we are seeing it drop to merely $300! There is no other way to describe this deal as... an absolute steal!
What Google Pixel phone should you pick up during Black Friday 2022?
The new Pixel 7 series is Google's best so far, adding a bit of extra performance, a faster camera and a few other features, but the Pixel 6 still looks like a solid performer, especially if sweetened with a good deal. So, which new phone should you get?
It is advisable to start with your budget, as with any other purchase. Keep in mind that many of the benefits of a Pixel phone can be found in previous versions as well, so you don't have to buy the most recent one to enjoy the Google experience. Given that Google did not raise the prices of the Pixel 6 series, acquiring the latest phones is a no-brainer,
If the new phones don't appeal to you, you might want to look at the Pixel 6-series, which may see significant stock-clearing discounts. Consider price reductions of 50% or more! Another low-cost choice that we like is the Google Pixel 6a. It's an affordable phone done right, with much of the same Pixel DNA and only a few tiny concessions that won't turn off most customers.
Are the Google Pixel phones sold this Black Friday 2022 unlocked ones?
This Black Friday, several excellent Pixel bargains allow you to get an unlocked Google Pixel phone. We have fantastic bargains at Best Buy and Amazon, as well as fantastic deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. However, bear in mind that if you come across a bargain for a "free" phone, it will almost always require a trade-in and/or a qualified unlimited plan, regardless of the carrier.
Is the Black Friday event of 2022 the best time to upgrade your phone?
Black Friday is the best time to get a Google Pixel phone. Why? Because Google, just like any other major hardware manufacturer drops some great deals, seeking to maximize its pre-holiday season sales. We expect the biggest price cuts on Pixel phones this very Black Friday. Don't forget that if you see something good — act fast or you may miss the sale, and uncertainty lingers as to when the next saucy Pixel deal will land!
