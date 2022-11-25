Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 deals: Get a free Pixel 7 Pro

Black Friday is in full swing, letting everyone willing to benefit from the awesome discounts that are found basically on any major retailer right now. It totally wouldn't be an overstatement to say that if you've been holding off on getting a phone this year, Black Friday 2022 is the right time to finally get one phone, as the numerous deals massively drive up the value you can get from an eventual purchase.









As Black Friday has basically discounted most Pixel phones, not only the latest members of the Pixel 7 series, now is definitely the right time to get a Pixel phone. It doesn't have to be the latest and greatest, as multiple deals on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro , as well as the Pixel 6a make it super-appealing to hop on the Google Pixel train!





Black Friday deals on Google Pixel phones [Hand-picked list]





Get the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro with a $150 Discount The premium flagship that is the Pixel 7 Pro is now on sale for $749, no strings attached. This phone is one of the top picks of 2022, so check it out while the deal is still on! $150 off (17%) $749 $899 Buy at BestBuy Get a 256GB Pixel 7 Pro for just $850 with this deal The Pixel 7 Pro gets a $150 price cut from BestBuy and comes unlocked. If you are looking for a great Android device, you should not miss out on this phone! $150 off (15%) $849 $999 Buy at BestBuy A 128GB Pixel 7 Pro can be yours FOR FREE Verizon is looking to suit you up with a free Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage, as long as you join their service and have an eligible device that they can take off your hands via trade-in. $900 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $899 99 Buy at Verizon Discounted Pixel 7 Pro through Amazon's Black Friday deals Right now, you can grab the premium pixel flagship with a sweet discount, without any extra services or trade-ins required. $150 off (17%) $749 $899 Buy at Amazon Get a FREE 128GB Pixel 7 Pro via Trade-In If you have an old device that you are looking to swap-out for something more shiny, then this deal for a free Pixel 7 Pro may be just up your alley! $26 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $26 12 Buy at AT&T Get the 256GB Pixel 7 256GB with a $100 discount The 256GB of the Pixel 7 gets a $100 price cut from BestBuy, but it has no additional requirements, making for a great promo! $100 off (14%) $599 $699 Buy at BestBuy Get the 128GB Google Pixel 7 128GB while it is $100 off The 128GB version of the Pixel 7 is also gotten a price cut of $100 for this Black Friday event. If 256GB is overkill for you, this version should be just right! $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy Get the 128GB Pixel 7 for 50% off via this BOGO deal Looking to get a great Android flagship for you and a significant other? Then this deal may be just for you! A $700 discount at a second unit with an eligible 5G Unlimited plan makes for a great combo! $350 off (50%) BOGO $349 $699 Buy at Verizon Get a 128GB Pixel 7 with a 17% discount at Amazon No requirements or limitations - just the Pixel 7, 128GB, discounted at Amazon. You can't argue with a great offer, so make sure to check this one out! $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at Amazon Get a Pixel 7 at no cost if you join a plan and trade-in Looking to join the Magenta MAX plan? If yes, then the Pixel 7 can be yours for free in this great Black Friday 2022 deal! $600 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $599 99 Buy at T-Mobile Trade in an old device to get a Pixel 7 FOR FREE Right now, a Pixel 7 can be yours for free, if you are looking to join AT&T. Make sure to check it out to see if it's what you've been waiting for! $740 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $739 99 Buy at AT&T Get the Pixel 6 Pro with a 35% discount The Pixel 6 Pro is still an amazing Android device, which comes with three months of YouTube Premium for free. And now, it's $314 OFF at BESTBUY! $314 off (35%) $584 99 $899 Buy at BestBuy Get the 128GB Pixel 6 with a 35% discount Google's previous flagship, the Pixel 6 128GB has gotten a great discount over at BestBuy, with no strings attached! $209 off (35%) $389 99 $599 Buy at BestBuy Get the 128GB Pixel 6a 128GB with a 33% discount Another great offer that brings down the price of the Google Pixel 6a down to just $299. No trade-ins, no catches! $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at Amazon Get the 128GB Pixel 6a 128GB with a 33% discount No trade-ins on plans are required, folks! This is just the budget Google Pixel 6a for $299 via this amazing BestBuy deal! $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy Get the Pixel 6a with $61 off The budget Google Pixel 6a offers impressive performance for its price, which is now even better with this price cut from Walmart's Black Friday 2022 offerings! $61 off (13%) $399 $459 99 Buy at Walmart





Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 flagships





Continuing the footsteps of the Pixel 6-series, the new Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 deliver an excellent user experience with a focus on a mastery of artificial intelligence. What's more, these two also bring the signature Pixel camera look to a whole new level thanks to quite a few new camera features.





Google's Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 aren't the newest, but are a good pick





While the Pixel 6-series is already discontinued and not officially sold by Google, we expect that most retailers may offer great price cuts on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 in order to clear their stock.





As the Pixel 6-series is near the end of its life, we suppose that most carriers will try to clear their stock and subject the two former flagship to really massive price cuts and promotions. While we'll certainly recommend getting the newer Pixel 7-series, don't pass up on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, especially if you find a great deal on those two.





Google's Pixel 6a is a budget phone done right





The Pixel 6a looks like the flagship series in terms of design, with only a few small compromises like a 60Hz screen, but for all else this budget phone is quite incredible. It has a top notch camera, solid battery life and a beautiful screen.





Best of all, we have some truly incredible deals that you just cannot miss. While usually it costs $450 for the base 128GB model, we are seeing it drop to merely $300! There is no other way to describe this deal as... an absolute steal!





What Google Pixel phone should you pick up during Black Friday 2022?





The new Pixel 7 series is Google's best so far, adding a bit of extra performance, a faster camera and a few other features, but the Pixel 6 still looks like a solid performer, especially if sweetened with a good deal. So, which new phone should you get?





It is advisable to start with your budget, as with any other purchase. Keep in mind that many of the benefits of a Pixel phone can be found in previous versions as well, so you don't have to buy the most recent one to enjoy the Google experience. Given that Google did not raise the prices of the Pixel 6 series, acquiring the latest phones is a no-brainer,





If the new phones don't appeal to you, you might want to look at the Pixel 6-series, which may see significant stock-clearing discounts. Consider price reductions of 50% or more! Another low-cost choice that we like is the Google Pixel 6a. It's an affordable phone done right, with much of the same Pixel DNA and only a few tiny concessions that won't turn off most customers.





Are the Google Pixel phones sold this Black Friday 2022 unlocked ones?





This Black Friday, several excellent Pixel bargains allow you to get an unlocked Google Pixel phone. We have fantastic bargains at Best Buy and Amazon, as well as fantastic deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. However, bear in mind that if you come across a bargain for a "free" phone, it will almost always require a trade-in and/or a qualified unlimited plan, regardless of the carrier.





Is the Black Friday event of 2022 the best time to upgrade your phone?





Black Friday is the best time to get a Google Pixel phone. Why? Because Google, just like any other major hardware manufacturer drops some great deals, seeking to maximize its pre-holiday season sales. We expect the biggest price cuts on Pixel phones this very Black Friday. Don't forget that if you see something good — act fast or you may miss the sale, and uncertainty lingers as to when the next saucy Pixel deal will land!





