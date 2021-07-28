Check out the best ever Apple Watch Series 6 deal on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







If you have a larger than average wrist and don't need to put standalone cellular connectivity on it, for instance, Amazon can shave an all-time high $134 off the $429 list price of a GPS-only 44mm model with a snazzy (Product) RED aluminum case and a matching sport band.







In the meantime, that particular discount has been reduced to $100, matching Amazon's current offers on several other cellular-capable configurations designed for both small and large-wristed users. Most of these are not entirely new and a few are not quite as attractive as past promotions of a similar nature, which only makes Amazon's top deal available today that much more special.



Technically, the aforementioned 44mm GPS-only smartwatch in red is listed at a modest $80 (or 19 percent) discount at the time of this writing, with an additional $54.01 savings available at checkout to bump your total markdown up to an unprecedented and unrivaled 31 percent.



Finally, if you simply can't see yourself wearing an all-red or large 44mm timepiece, Amazon is currently selling a number of entry-level 40mm versions with no cellular support for discounts ranging from around $69 to $80. That's... not bad, but it's also not great or record-breaking in any way.