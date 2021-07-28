Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Check out the best ever Apple Watch Series 6 deal on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu
As we inch closer and closer to a traditional September event where Apple is expected to unveil its next big smartwatch alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 13 family of 5G-enabled handsets, it shouldn't exactly come as a shock that the company's current high-end wearable device is getting cheaper and cheaper.

Of course, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy, so even though the Series 7 will definitely be better in a lot of ways, it's probably not a bad idea to pull the trigger right now on the 2020-released intelligent timepiece.

If you have a larger than average wrist and don't need to put standalone cellular connectivity on it, for instance, Amazon can shave an all-time high $134 off the $429 list price of a GPS-only 44mm model with a snazzy (Product) RED aluminum case and a matching sport band.

This killer new deal comes just one week after the same e-commerce giant allowed Apple Watch Series 6 buyers to save a similarly hefty 129 bucks on a 4G LTE-enabled 40mm variant with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band. 

In the meantime, that particular discount has been reduced to $100, matching Amazon's current offers on several other cellular-capable configurations designed for both small and large-wristed users. Most of these are not entirely new and a few are not quite as attractive as past promotions of a similar nature, which only makes Amazon's top deal available today that much more special.

Technically, the aforementioned 44mm GPS-only smartwatch in red is listed at a modest $80 (or 19 percent) discount at the time of this writing, with an additional $54.01 savings available at checkout to bump your total markdown up to an unprecedented and unrivaled 31 percent.

Finally, if you simply can't see yourself wearing an all-red or large 44mm timepiece, Amazon is currently selling a number of entry-level 40mm versions with no cellular support for discounts ranging from around $69 to $80. That's... not bad, but it's also not great or record-breaking in any way.

