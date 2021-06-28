$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple Wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 might ditch new health sensors in favor of longer battery life

Iskra Petrova
By
Jun 28, 2021, 6:44 AM
0
Apple Watch Series 7 might ditch new health sensors in favor of longer battery life
There have been multiple reports about the Apple Watch Series 7, expected to be unveiled probably sometime in the fall of 2021. Now, MacRumors reports that the possibility of the Apple Watch Series 7 skipping on adding new health sensors in order to obtain longer battery life might actually be what’s going to happen.

A smaller S7 chipset will free up space in the watch’s body


A new report from the Chinese website Economic Daily gives us some more information into what is planned for the Watch Series 7. The report comes from a source within Apple’s supply chain, and the source mentions Apple has been working on a new S7 chip, that’s actually smaller. The smaller processor will free up some space for a larger battery cell that could be fitted into the Apple Watch.

The aforementioned report also suggests that the freed-up space from the smaller processor could be for new sensors; however, so far, multiple reports from trusted sources have stated the blood glucose sensor will not make it to the Series 7, and it may come in the future years. As far as the body temperature sensor is concerned, Bloomberg says it may be introduced in 2022.

If Apple has decided to indeed add a bigger battery cell and to work on improving the battery life of the Apple Watch with the Series 7, it will definitely be a welcome move. The Apple Watch 6 currently has around 18 hours of battery life, and although this isn’t bad and is comparable with the Galaxy Watch 3, for example, other smartwatch vendors like Garmin and Fitbit have watches with longer battery life.

So far, we know the Series 7 will bring improvements into the wireless connectivity and the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. The Watch is expected to sport thinner display bezels and a brighter display thanks to an updated screen tech. It is expected to be unveiled in the fall, reportedly alongside the new iPhone 13 series.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple reportedly starts making orders for iPhone 13 components; production start imminent
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly starts making orders for iPhone 13 components; production start imminent
The budget OnePlus Nord 2 5G leaks in full with a big camera upgrade
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The budget OnePlus Nord 2 5G leaks in full with a big camera upgrade
Telegram update: you will now be able to make a group video call, share your screen, and use animated chat backgrounds
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Telegram update: you will now be able to make a group video call, share your screen, and use animated chat backgrounds
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G clocks up to 3.0GHz, brings 20% AI performance boost
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G clocks up to 3.0GHz, brings 20% AI performance boost
5 tablets with phone functionality
by Radoslav Minkov,  29
5 tablets with phone functionality
Apple to bring autofocus to iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’ ultra-wide cameras, says Kuo
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Apple to bring autofocus to iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max’ ultra-wide cameras, says Kuo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless