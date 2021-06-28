Apple Watch Series 7 might ditch new health sensors in favor of longer battery life

Apple Watch Series 7 might ditch new health sensors in favor of longer battery life0
A smaller S7 chipset will free up space in the watch’s body
A new report from the Chinese website Economic Daily gives us some more information into what is planned for the Watch Series 7. The report comes from a source within Apple’s supply chain, and the source mentions Apple has been working on a new S7 chip, that’s actually smaller. The smaller processor will free up some space for a larger battery cell that could be fitted into the Apple Watch.
If Apple has decided to indeed add a bigger battery cell and to work on improving the battery life of the Apple Watch with the Series 7, it will definitely be a welcome move. The Apple Watch 6 currently has around 18 hours of battery life, and although this isn’t bad and is comparable with the Galaxy Watch 3, for example, other smartwatch vendors like Garmin and Fitbit have watches with longer battery life.
So far, we know the Series 7 will bring improvements into the wireless connectivity and the U1 Ultra Wideband chip. The Watch is expected to sport thinner display bezels and a brighter display thanks to an updated screen tech. It is expected to be unveiled in the fall, reportedly alongside the new iPhone 13 series.