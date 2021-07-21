Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







We're talking about one very specific Series 6 variant pairing a blue aluminum case in a 40mm size with a deep navy sport band while supporting cellular connectivity right out the box and fetching a whopping 129 bucks less than usual. That equates to a cool 26 percent shaved off this bad boy's $499 list price, which happens to be the largest ever markdown available with no strings attached at a major US retailer.



If you need us to refresh your memory, we should mention that Amazon also sells several other 4G LTE-equipped Apple Watch Series 6 versions at substantial $100 discounts apiece. That includes a swanky 40mm gold stainless steel flavor with a matching "Cyprus Green" sport band, which normally costs $699, previously going for a maximum of $70 less than that.



Of course, if you're on a tight budget and don't need standalone cellular capabilities on your wrist, a few GPS-only models can be yours for decent but not exactly unprecedented or unrivaled discounts of anywhere between $50 and $80 as well.



We're talking both 40 and 44mm sizes available in a number of different color combinations with life-saving ECG monitoring technology, blood oxygen levels, an Always-On Retina display, and powerful S6 chip on deck across the board.