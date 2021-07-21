Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount0
While you may not expect one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy in 2021 and the world's top-selling smartwatch as of the year's first quarter to stay discounted for long, all of the special offers we brought to your attention early this month are still available and one particular deal has been improved even further.
We're talking about one very specific Series 6 variant pairing a blue aluminum case in a 40mm size with a deep navy sport band while supporting cellular connectivity right out the box and fetching a whopping 129 bucks less than usual. That equates to a cool 26 percent shaved off this bad boy's $499 list price, which happens to be the largest ever markdown available with no strings attached at a major US retailer.
If you need us to refresh your memory, we should mention that Amazon also sells several other 4G LTE-equipped Apple Watch Series 6 versions at substantial $100 discounts apiece. That includes a swanky 40mm gold stainless steel flavor with a matching "Cyprus Green" sport band, which normally costs $699, previously going for a maximum of $70 less than that.
Of course, if you're on a tight budget and don't need standalone cellular capabilities on your wrist, a few GPS-only models can be yours for decent but not exactly unprecedented or unrivaled discounts of anywhere between $50 and $80 as well.
We're talking both 40 and 44mm sizes available in a number of different color combinations with life-saving ECG monitoring technology, blood oxygen levels, an Always-On Retina display, and powerful S6 chip on deck across the board.