Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Apple Deals Wearables

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount
Timidly kicked off shortly after its commercial debut back in September 2020, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals got better and better in recent months, with discounts reaching as high as $100 for many LTE-enabled models just a few weeks ago.

While you may not expect one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy in 2021 and the world's top-selling smartwatch as of the year's first quarter to stay discounted for long, all of the special offers we brought to your attention early this month are still available and one particular deal has been improved even further.

We're talking about one very specific Series 6 variant pairing a blue aluminum case in a 40mm size with a deep navy sport band while supporting cellular connectivity right out the box and fetching a whopping 129 bucks less than usual. That equates to a cool 26 percent shaved off this bad boy's $499 list price, which happens to be the largest ever markdown available with no strings attached at a major US retailer.

If you need us to refresh your memory, we should mention that Amazon also sells several other 4G LTE-equipped Apple Watch Series 6 versions at substantial $100 discounts apiece. That includes a swanky 40mm gold stainless steel flavor with a matching "Cyprus Green" sport band, which normally costs $699, previously going for a maximum of $70 less than that.

Of course, if you're on a tight budget and don't need standalone cellular capabilities on your wrist, a few GPS-only models can be yours for decent but not exactly unprecedented or unrivaled discounts of anywhere between $50 and $80 as well. 

We're talking both 40 and 44mm sizes available in a number of different color combinations with life-saving ECG monitoring technology, blood oxygen levels, an Always-On Retina display, and powerful S6 chip on deck across the board.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Sep 15, 2020, 6:02 PM, by Georgi Zarkov
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences
Sep 16, 2020, 2:19 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
Sep 23, 2020, 6:41 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Apple Watch Series 6: Stainless steel vs aluminum
Apple Watch Series 6: Stainless steel vs aluminum
Sep 18, 2020, 4:55 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
Deal Special Amazon $399 Special Target $399 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall
by Anam Hamid,  0
'Increased confidence' that 1TB iPhone 13 variants will be released this fall
New helpful features are added to Google Maps
by Alan Friedman,  0
New helpful features are added to Google Maps
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get major updates improving camera quality
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get major updates improving camera quality
Check out the 'first and only' free prepaid 5G iPhone 12 mini deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out the 'first and only' free prepaid 5G iPhone 12 mini deal
-100%
Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier
Here's how you can save a cool $200 on Apple's iPad Air (2020) with LTE
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's how you can save a cool $200 on Apple's iPad Air (2020) with LTE
-$200
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless