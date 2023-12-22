Weekly deals roundup: The ultimate Christmas edition!

The moment of truth has arrived. Have you managed to cross every single item off your holiday shopping list? Are you confident that you'll be able to put a smile on the faces of all your loved ones with your thoughtful gifts this year? Perhaps more importantly, have you managed not to completely empty your bank account ahead of the new year?





If you've answered yes to all those questions (especially the latter one) but feel like you've neglected your own needs and desires to focus on the people around you, there might still be time to spoil yourself (and not break the bank in the process) before 2024 kicks off.





That's right, even with three days left until Christmas we're here to recommend the greatest deals currently available on many of the best tech products around, some of which will (believe it or not) save you more money than ever before.

These are your top three last-second Christmas bargains

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray and Silver Color Options $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included $300 off (30%) Gift $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy









Apple Watch Series 9, which has of course been sold at 70 bucks under its list prices in all models a few times in the past. But that was before the device got shockingly banned in the US, which doesn't seem to be impacting retailers like Amazon and Best Buy... just yet.





Put simply, you might want to purchase probably the best smartwatch in the world at this very nice discount while you still can. The same goes for the premium Razr+ foldable... for a different reason, as Best Buy could well put an end to the extended holiday promotion of that undeniably gorgeous clamshell handset any moment now.

Other smartphone deals and steals to consider

Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $200 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included $300 off (17%) Gift $1499 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy









not go for Google's top-of-the-line The same doesgo for Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro and the stunning OnePlus Open , which continue to be sold at their highest ever discounts with no special conditions or strings attached. But that's unlikely to be true much longer, so you better hurry and make your purchase ASAP if you've been thinking for a while to go for one of these two extremely well-reviewed devices.

Who wants an ultra-affordable tablet?

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $60 off (43%) $79 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $210 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $100 off (26%) $279 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Colors, Device Only $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





This time, "ultra-affordable" (or steal, or bargain) does feel like the best way to describe at least a couple of the products on that list above, unlike the productivity-focused Surface Pro 9 powerhouse, for instance, which clearly compensates for its seemingly excessive price with a laptop-grade processor and speedy solid state storage (among others).





The Lenovo Tab P12 and Apple's "regular" The Lenovo Tab P12 and Apple's "regular" iPad 10 , meanwhile, are undoubtedly the best mid-range options right now for folks willing to pay considerably more than 80 bucks but far less than eight Benjamins.

How about a (non-Apple) smartwatch on a budget?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Black and Silver Color Options $91 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, Black $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy





Once again, it feels odd to mention such terms as "budget" or "budget-friendly" in the same breath as a typically extravagant device like the second-gen Garmin Epix. But that ultra-tough smartwatch is a lot cheaper than usual... for a presumably limited time only in a black colorway only, providing an excellent outdoor-friendly alternative for the super-stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic





Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) Apple Watch rival is still significantly cheaper than the rugged Garmin Epix Gen 2, striking a pretty much perfect balance between power and affordability with standalone 4G LTE connectivity at a cool $90 discount. Too bad the battery life is far from mind-blowing...

The best dirt-cheap earbuds to stuff your... New Year stockings

Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds with 10mm Drivers, BassUp Technology, Two Built-in Microphones with AI-enhanced Voice Pickup, IPX5 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, One-Step Pairing, Single Earbud Mode, Bluetooth 5.3, Multiple Color Options $20 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Five Color Options $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Coral $86 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Have you forgotten to get a Christmas gift for someone like a distant cousin, uncle, or nephew and can't afford to spend more than 20 or 80 bucks to try to earn their post-holiday forgiveness?



