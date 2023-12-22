Weekly deals roundup: The ultimate Christmas edition!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The moment of truth has arrived. Have you managed to cross every single item off your holiday shopping list? Are you confident that you'll be able to put a smile on the faces of all your loved ones with your thoughtful gifts this year? Perhaps more importantly, have you managed not to completely empty your bank account ahead of the new year?
If you've answered yes to all those questions (especially the latter one) but feel like you've neglected your own needs and desires to focus on the people around you, there might still be time to spoil yourself (and not break the bank in the process) before 2024 kicks off.
That's right, even with three days left until Christmas we're here to recommend the greatest deals currently available on many of the best tech products around, some of which will (believe it or not) save you more money than ever before.
These are your top three last-second Christmas bargains
To be perfectly clear, your chances of actually receiving the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Apple Watch Series 9, or Motorola Razr Plus by December 25 are... roughly zero, even if you place your online order right away.
But that doesn't make Samsung's metal-constructed 8.7-inch mid-ranger any less appealing at a totally unprecedented 50 percent discount in a 64GB storage variant. Then you have the Apple Watch Series 9, which has of course been sold at 70 bucks under its list prices in all models a few times in the past. But that was before the device got shockingly banned in the US, which doesn't seem to be impacting retailers like Amazon and Best Buy... just yet.
Put simply, you might want to purchase probably the best smartwatch in the world at this very nice discount while you still can. The same goes for the premium Razr+ foldable... for a different reason, as Best Buy could well put an end to the extended holiday promotion of that undeniably gorgeous clamshell handset any moment now.
Other smartphone deals and steals to consider
Okay, perhaps the word "steal" is not the most accurate way to describe any of these products, which are still available at fairly high prices compared, say, to the best budget phones out there. But for what they offer, the business-friendly ThinkPhone, decidedly high-end OnePlus 11, and the trendy Galaxy Z Fold 5 are all pretty affordable... even though they've all been sold at lower prices in the recent and not-so-recent past.
The same does not go for Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro and the stunning OnePlus Open, which continue to be sold at their highest ever discounts with no special conditions or strings attached. But that's unlikely to be true much longer, so you better hurry and make your purchase ASAP if you've been thinking for a while to go for one of these two extremely well-reviewed devices.
Who wants an ultra-affordable tablet?
This time, "ultra-affordable" (or steal, or bargain) does feel like the best way to describe at least a couple of the products on that list above, unlike the productivity-focused Surface Pro 9 powerhouse, for instance, which clearly compensates for its seemingly excessive price with a laptop-grade processor and speedy solid state storage (among others).
The Lenovo Tab P12 and Apple's "regular" iPad 10, meanwhile, are undoubtedly the best mid-range options right now for folks willing to pay considerably more than 80 bucks but far less than eight Benjamins.
How about a (non-Apple) smartwatch on a budget?
Once again, it feels odd to mention such terms as "budget" or "budget-friendly" in the same breath as a typically extravagant device like the second-gen Garmin Epix. But that ultra-tough smartwatch is a lot cheaper than usual... for a presumably limited time only in a black colorway only, providing an excellent outdoor-friendly alternative for the super-stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) Apple Watch rival is still significantly cheaper than the rugged Garmin Epix Gen 2, striking a pretty much perfect balance between power and affordability with standalone 4G LTE connectivity at a cool $90 discount. Too bad the battery life is far from mind-blowing...
The best dirt-cheap earbuds to stuff your... New Year stockings
Have you forgotten to get a Christmas gift for someone like a distant cousin, uncle, or nephew and can't afford to spend more than 20 or 80 bucks to try to earn their post-holiday forgiveness?
Anker and Apple (in partnership with Amazon) have some cheaper-than-ever Soundcore and Beats-branded products for you to consider, while Google's top-of-the-line Pixel Buds Pro are... a little costlier than $20 or $80 but still more deeply discounted than anytime in the past, at least in one love-it-or-hate-it coral hue.
Things that are NOT allowed: