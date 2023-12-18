Apple to stop selling flagship watch models to comply with impending ban





Apparently, Apple set up a meeting with Masimo in 2013 on the pretext that it wanted to discuss a potential collaboration whereas its real motive was to identify employees it wanted to poach.





Apple ended up hiring many Masimo employees ahead of the launch of the Apple Watch. Masimo CEO Joe Kiano said that Apple was probably after the company's blood oxygen sensor technology.





Masimo sued Apple in 2020 for stealing trade secrets and violating 10 of its patents. The complaint said that the infringing models were made in China and wanted Apple Watch sales to be banned.





In January, a US court found that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo's pulse oximeter patents. Apple first added the tech to 2020's Watch Series 6 and every flagship model released since then features blood oxygen monitoring.





From the date of the decision, President Joe Biden's administration had 60 days to veto the ban. Even though the Presidential Review Period expires on December 25, Apple has decided to preemptively comply with ITC’s decision.





The ruling only affects the sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 . Since only Apple is prohibited from selling these watches, they will continue to be available at Amazon and Best Buy. After December 25, Apple won't be able to sell the affected models to resellers either.





The decision doesn't affect Apple Watch models that have already been sold in any way. Here's Apple's statement regarding its decision to halt the sales of its flagship watch models in the US:



