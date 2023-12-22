You have until Christmas to save an unprecedented $100 off Samsung's 64GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite





But your laziness or insistence to wait for the greatest possible holiday discount on the exact product you were eyeing may well pay off handsomely at the lastsecond. That is, if the product you truly madly deeply want for Christmas just so happens to be a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray and Silver Color Options $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





's 2021-released 8.7-inch mid-ranger has obviously been Samsung 's 2021-released 8.7-inch mid-ranger has obviously been sold at special prices many times in recent months, but as far as we know, this is your first-ever opportunity to save a full $100 on the aforementioned 64 gig configuration in your choice of silver or dark gray colorways.





This particular model normally costs $199.99, which means that you're looking at spending a whopping 50 percent less than usual here... if you hurry. Best Buy's unprecedented Galaxy Tab A7 Lite flash sale is set to expire in 48 hours (and counting), which essentially means that you can place your order by Christmas but of course not also receive the Android slate on your doorstep before December 25.





That being said, this definitely feels like a deal worth waiting for, at least if you don't feel like you have to own one of the absolute best tablets out there right now. The Tab A7 Lite is certainly not that, but it is arguably one of the greatest budget tablets on the market today as far as both its internals and external appearance are concerned.





Made from premium metal, which is obviously an incredibly rare thing at a $99.99 price point, this very well-balanced mid-ranger doesn't seem to have any tragic flaws... or other surprising strengths when it comes to its specifications. It's simply a well-rounded tablet for cash-strapped users that you can currently buy at a record high discount. How could you possibly say no to something like that?

Can you believe it's almost Christmas? Since we've been warning you for several weeks now that you risked disappointing your loved ones if you kept delaying buying those perfect tech gifts, we sure can.