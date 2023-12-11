You can now save even more than $300 on the powerful Motorola Razr+ 2023 at Best Buy





The aptly named Razr+ 2023 is of course the more advanced member of the duo, going up against Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a massive external display in addition to a totally gorgeous primary foldable screen and a (decently) powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black and Blue Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included $300 off (30%) Gift $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Because its main rival packs an even faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Razr Plus dropped from a $999.99 list price in the US to $899.99 and then $799.99 pretty quickly after its commercial debut, reaching what seemed like the height of its holiday discounting action at $300 off before Black Friday





That killer pre-Christmas deal stayed live across the nation for Cyber Monday and beyond that "holiday", and believe it or not, Best Buy is now sweetening it just a little bit further with a nice and handy $50 gift card.





Yes, the unlocked Android 13 -running clamshell is on sale at the time of this writing at a heavily reduced price of $699.99 with a $50 e-voucher included, and no, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to take advantage of the enhanced discount.





Naturally, the gift card can only be used on a separate and subsequent Best Buy order, which obviously doesn't make the last-minute holiday offer any less compelling. Not when the Motorola Razr+ 2023 offers a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, respectable 8GB RAM count, solid battery life, reasonably fast charging, reasonably good camera performance, and above all, a stunning foldable design with almost imperceptible front bezels and almost no gap whatsoever.





As crazy as it sounds, a high-end foldable is currently one of the best budget 5G phones around, and we obviously have both Motorola and Best Buy to thank for that incredible achievement which seemed so unlikely just a little while ago.