Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

These ultra-affordable Soundcore earbuds are half-off at Amazon for a presumably limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These ultra-affordable Soundcore earbuds are half-off at Amazon for a presumably limited time
How can you possibly make a nice pair of $39.99 wireless earbuds with up to 30 hours of battery life even more appealing than usual for bargain hunters across the nation? If you're Anker, you can amazingly slash no less than 50 percent off that already remarkably low list price of the Soundcore P20i in black, blue, and white colorways before Christmas.

Although this killer new Amazon deal has technically arrived in time for Christmas, the e-commerce giant is unlikely to pull off any last-minute holiday delivery miracles, merely promising to fulfil your orders by the end of the year, even if you hurry and claim the dirt-cheap buds right now.

Anker Soundcore P20i

True Wireless Earbuds with 10mm Drivers, BassUp Technology, Two Built-in Microphones with AI-enhanced Voice Pickup, IPX5 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, One-Step Pairing, Single Earbud Mode, Bluetooth 5.3, Multiple Color Options
$20 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

That's definitely a bit of an inconvenience for folks who were hoping to find some great stocking stuffers in the eleventh hour, but if you can wait until December 28 (or around that date), you'll undoubtedly be satisfied (at the very least) with the value equation of the half-off Anker Soundcore P20i.

That appears to be the case for the vast majority of the product's 6,000+ Amazon buyers who've bothered to give the low-cost earbuds a rating, contributing to a very solid average of 4.4 stars. The top-notch aforementioned battery life figure (with the bundled charging case taken into consideration) is certainly a key selling point and major forte of the Soundcore P20i, especially at their unbeatable new price, but the audio performance, IPX5 water resistance, voice call quality, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity are also pretty darn great.

By themselves, these outstanding budget earbuds are capable of keeping your tunes going for up to 10 hours between charges, which is yet another important factor to consider before making your final buying decision, and yes, a big advantage over many of the best wireless earbuds available at any price today.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless