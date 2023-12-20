These ultra-affordable Soundcore earbuds are half-off at Amazon for a presumably limited time





Although this killer new Amazon deal has technically arrived in time for Christmas, the e-commerce giant is unlikely to pull off any last-minute holiday delivery miracles, merely promising to fulfil your orders by the end of the year, even if you hurry and claim the dirt-cheap buds right now. Although this killer new Amazon deal has technically arrived in time for Christmas, the e-commerce giant is unlikely to pull off any last-minute holiday delivery miracles, merely promising to fulfil your orders by the end of the year, even if you hurry and claim the dirt-cheap buds right now.

Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds with 10mm Drivers, BassUp Technology, Two Built-in Microphones with AI-enhanced Voice Pickup, IPX5 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, One-Step Pairing, Single Earbud Mode, Bluetooth 5.3, Multiple Color Options $20 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





That's definitely a bit of an inconvenience for folks who were hoping to find some great stocking stuffers in the eleventh hour, but if you can wait until December 28 (or around that date), you'll undoubtedly be satisfied (at the very least) with the value equation of the half-off Anker Soundcore P20i.





That appears to be the case for the vast majority of the product's 6,000+ Amazon buyers who've bothered to give the low-cost earbuds a rating, contributing to a very solid average of 4.4 stars. The top-notch aforementioned battery life figure (with the bundled charging case taken into consideration) is certainly a key selling point and major forte of the Soundcore P20i, especially at their unbeatable new price, but the audio performance, IPX5 water resistance, voice call quality, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity are also pretty darn great.





By themselves, these outstanding budget earbuds are capable of keeping your tunes going for up to 10 hours between charges, which is yet another important factor to consider before making your final buying decision, and yes, a big advantage over many of the best wireless earbuds available at any price today.

How can you possibly make a nice pair of $39.99 wireless earbuds with up to 30 hours of battery life even more appealing than usual for bargain hunters across the nation? If you're Anker, you can amazingly slash no less than 50 percent off that already remarkably low list price of the Soundcore P20i in black, blue, and white colorways before Christmas.