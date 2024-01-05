Weekly deals roundup: New year, new killer discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, ThinkPhone, and more

Are you looking to get out of your traditional post-holiday funk... and spend a little money in the process? Let's hope there's something left in your bank account after buying all of your loved ones the perfect Christmas gifts (that they didn't really appreciate quite as you anticipated), because the ideal time to spoil yourself may have finally arrived.





You don't (necessarily) need to break the bank to do that right now, as our latest week-ending list of the top tech bargains from across the web includes popular gadgets costing as little as $60 or $100 and as much as $1,500. What all of these phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones have in common, of course, are substantial discounts available with no strings attached from some of the biggest retailers out there. You don't (necessarily) need to break the bank to do that right now, as our latest week-ending list of the top tech bargains from across the web includes popular gadgets costing as little as $60 or $100 and as much as $1,500. What all of these phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones have in common, of course, are substantial discounts available with no strings attached from some of the biggest retailers out there.





Incredibly enough, some of the year-opening deals listed and detailed below are pretty much or even exactly as good as the greatest special offers you could get around Black Friday or Christmas recently, not to mention unlikely to be meaningfully improved anytime soon.

Check out today's three best mobile tech steals!

Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $301 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black Color, $50 Promotional Credit Included $300 off (30%) Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, $50 Promotional Credit Included $300 off (17%) Gift Buy at Amazon





still marked down by a colossal 300 bucks from a not-so-extravagant $699.99 list price in an unlocked 256GB storage variant, which is an absolutely insane deal made that much more compelling by the impending arrival of Samsung's significantly humbler rugged Yes, the outdoor-friendly and security-centric Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola (or simply Motorola ThinkPhone ) ismarked down by a colossal 300 bucks from a not-so-extravagant $699.99 list price in an unlocked 256GB storage variant, which is an absolutely insane deal made that much more compelling by the impending arrival of Samsung's significantly humbler rugged Galaxy XCover 7





with an identical $50 Amazon credit thrown in as an additional deal sweetener. If you'd rather get a prettier but also more fragile foldable than a rugged device, the high-end Motorola Razr Plus and... super-high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 happen to be on sale at the time of this writing at the exact same $300 outright discountan identical $50 Amazon credit thrown in as an additional deal sweetener.





Of course, the price gap between the two similarly attractive foldable powerhouses remains absolutely enormous, with each model very clearly targeting a completely different audience. That means it's totally up to you to decide which specific group of customers you belong to. Of course, the price gap between the two similarly attractive foldable powerhouses remains absolutely enormous, with each model very clearly targeting a completely different audience. That means it's totally up to you to decide which specific group of customers you belong to.

Other outstanding smartphone deals to consider in the new year

Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Front-Facing Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Viva Magenta Color, Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds Included $450 off (56%) $349 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $200 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





If it feels like Motorola is a stronger and stronger presence on our little weekly roundups here, that's... pretty much right on the money, and it's all because the company manages to dominate the competition in terms of bang for buck week in and week out nowadays.









OnePlus 12 and 12R come out in the US to (try to) blow Motorola out of the water. If you're willing to spend a little more dough (or a lot more), the OnePlus 11 flagship and the OnePlus Open super-flagship are quite attractive too at their latest discounts, at least until theand 12R come out in the US to (try to) blow Motorola out of the water.

How do you like them 2024 tablet bargains?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray Color $61 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color $70 off (26%) $199 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Device Only $400 off (25%) $1199 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included $220 off (14%) $1399 99 $1619 99 Buy at BestBuy





Now this is what we call a diverse and eclectic collection of devices designed to meet (almost) every need and satisfy (almost) all types of consumers out there. Are you super-strapped for cash after Christmas and simply want an Android tablet that will... work for the most basic business or entertainment purposes? Then be sure to check out the newest Galaxy Tab A7 Lite discount.





The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger, meanwhile, is perfect for budget-conscious users who want a tad more speed and screen real estate, while the The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger, meanwhile, is perfect for budget-conscious users who want a tad more speed and screen real estate, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S9 Ultra , and Surface Pro 9 are obviously meant for the most demanding folks who don't mind spending a small fortune on a proper high-end (or ultra-high-end) laptop replacement. Just don't forget you need to save some money for a separately available keyboard as well.

Some of the best smartwatches are also deeply discounted today

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with ECG App, cEDA Sensor for All-Day Stress Management, Blood Oxygen Sensor, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Built-in GPS, Color Touchscreen with Always-On Functionality, 6+ Day Battery Life, Three Color Options $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Two Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Green Alpine Loop $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at BestBuy









And the latest deals you can check out above sure make these three bad boys hard to refuse for both Android and iOS users with a passion for fashion, fitness, or outdoor adventures. Talk about something for everyone!

Spoil your ears with excellent buds and headphones at irresistible prices!

JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Pure Bass Sound Technology, 6mm Drivers, Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Ambient, Four Microphones with VoiceAware Capabilities, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Black, Additional $10 Discount Available with My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership $40 off (40%) $59 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Jabra Connect 5t True Wireless Earbuds Optimized for Calls, Music, and Online Meetings, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 6mm Speakers, 6-Mic Technology for Crystal Clear Calls, Bluetooth Multipoint, Mono Mode, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 28 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Titanium Black $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4 Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Sennheiser Signature Sound, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Adjustable Transparency Mode, Four Digital Beamforming Microphones, Foldable Design with Padded Headband and Deeply Cushioned Ear Pads for Long-Lasting Comfort, Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life, Touch Controls, Black Color $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





If you're expecting us to recommend the same industry-leading options in this category we more or less recommend every week... your hunch will prove absolutely correct as far as the second-gen AirPods Pro (with USB-C charging) are concerned. But then you have two significantly lesser-known alternatives to consider at massive discounts and unbeatable prices, as well as one super-premium over-ear model that you also probably hear about pretty rarely... even though that's not entirely fair.



