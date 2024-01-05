Weekly deals roundup: New year, new killer discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, ThinkPhone, and more
Are you looking to get out of your traditional post-holiday funk... and spend a little money in the process? Let's hope there's something left in your bank account after buying all of your loved ones the perfect Christmas gifts (that they didn't really appreciate quite as you anticipated), because the ideal time to spoil yourself may have finally arrived.
You don't (necessarily) need to break the bank to do that right now, as our latest week-ending list of the top tech bargains from across the web includes popular gadgets costing as little as $60 or $100 and as much as $1,500. What all of these phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones have in common, of course, are substantial discounts available with no strings attached from some of the biggest retailers out there.
Incredibly enough, some of the year-opening deals listed and detailed below are pretty much or even exactly as good as the greatest special offers you could get around Black Friday or Christmas recently, not to mention unlikely to be meaningfully improved anytime soon.
Check out today's three best mobile tech steals!
Yes, the outdoor-friendly and security-centric Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola (or simply Motorola ThinkPhone) is still marked down by a colossal 300 bucks from a not-so-extravagant $699.99 list price in an unlocked 256GB storage variant, which is an absolutely insane deal made that much more compelling by the impending arrival of Samsung's significantly humbler rugged Galaxy XCover 7.
If you'd rather get a prettier but also more fragile foldable than a rugged device, the high-end Motorola Razr Plus and... super-high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 happen to be on sale at the time of this writing at the exact same $300 outright discount with an identical $50 Amazon credit thrown in as an additional deal sweetener.
Of course, the price gap between the two similarly attractive foldable powerhouses remains absolutely enormous, with each model very clearly targeting a completely different audience. That means it's totally up to you to decide which specific group of customers you belong to.
Other outstanding smartphone deals to consider in the new year
If it feels like Motorola is a stronger and stronger presence on our little weekly roundups here, that's... pretty much right on the money, and it's all because the company manages to dominate the competition in terms of bang for buck week in and week out nowadays.
The surprisingly powerful Edge (2023) mid-ranger and surprisingly good-looking Viva Magenta-coated Edge 30 Fusion have virtually no opposition to speak of in the sub-$400 segment today, at least until Samsung releases (and discounts) the Galaxy A55.
If you're willing to spend a little more dough (or a lot more), the OnePlus 11 flagship and the OnePlus Open super-flagship are quite attractive too at their latest discounts, at least until the OnePlus 12 and 12R come out in the US to (try to) blow Motorola out of the water.
How do you like them 2024 tablet bargains?
Now this is what we call a diverse and eclectic collection of devices designed to meet (almost) every need and satisfy (almost) all types of consumers out there. Are you super-strapped for cash after Christmas and simply want an Android tablet that will... work for the most basic business or entertainment purposes? Then be sure to check out the newest Galaxy Tab A7 Lite discount.
The second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger, meanwhile, is perfect for budget-conscious users who want a tad more speed and screen real estate, while the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Ultra, and Surface Pro 9 are obviously meant for the most demanding folks who don't mind spending a small fortune on a proper high-end (or ultra-high-end) laptop replacement. Just don't forget you need to save some money for a separately available keyboard as well.
Some of the best smartwatches are also deeply discounted today
We know, we know, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are probably the first names that come to mind when thinking about the greatest smartwatches money can buy in early 2024, but we're here to tell you that the slightly older first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Fitbit Sense 2 can be just as good (if not better) at the right prices.
And the latest deals you can check out above sure make these three bad boys hard to refuse for both Android and iOS users with a passion for fashion, fitness, or outdoor adventures. Talk about something for everyone!
Spoil your ears with excellent buds and headphones at irresistible prices!
If you're expecting us to recommend the same industry-leading options in this category we more or less recommend every week... your hunch will prove absolutely correct as far as the second-gen AirPods Pro (with USB-C charging) are concerned. But then you have two significantly lesser-known alternatives to consider at massive discounts and unbeatable prices, as well as one super-premium over-ear model that you also probably hear about pretty rarely... even though that's not entirely fair.
That's because the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are objectively amazing headphones, while the JBL Tune 235NC and Jabra Connect 5t are arguably great earbuds too in terms of the value they deliver for very little money right now. Now those are some excellent ways to kick off the new year on a high note, both literally and figuratively speaking.
