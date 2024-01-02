Samsung Galaxy A55 shows its premium design in leaked renders
The unannounced Galaxy A55 made headlines a few times in the past, but if you’ve never heard of it, this is Samsung’s next mid-range smartphone powered by one of its chipsets, the Exynos 1480.
If previous reports included information about the phone’s specs, the newest one has renders showing the Galaxy A55 from all angles. The pictures published by Android Headlines present a pretty Galaxy A55 featuring a metallic frame and rectangular form factor.
The renders confirm the phone will be available in at least three colors: Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. No word on how much it will cost yet, but it’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy A54 was priced to sell for $450.
Also, the phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, just like the Galaxy A54, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging speeds, which has already been confirmed thanks to its 3C certification.
That’s about all we know about the Galaxy A55, but we’re expecting more information in the weeks leading to its official unveiling, which is likely to happen soon after the Galaxy S24 launch.
But the phone’s design shouldn’t be a surprise considering that its predecessor looks pretty much the same. The flat, metallic frame, along with the slim bezels, give the phone a premium feel.
As far as the specs go, previous report suggest the Galaxy A54 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and, possibly, 256GB of internal storage.
