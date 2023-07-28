Weekly deals roundup: All about those Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Watch 6, and Tab S9 launch offers

With both Amazon's huge Prime Day sale and Best Buy's similarly expansive and generous Black Friday in July event decidedly in the rearview mirror, you'd think this would be the perfect time to... stop shopping for a few weeks and start saving up for the undoubtedly spectacular fall promotions of those two major US retailers and others like them.





But if you're a devoted fan of all things Samsung , an undeniably more exciting summer event than the aforementioned sales happened earlier this week, making it almost physically impossible to resist spending some big bucks immediately on a hot new phone, smartwatch, and/or tablet.





The good news is every single next-gen Galaxy device is discounted pretty substantially right off the bat in many places across the nation. Of course, keeping up with all the pre-order deals of such hotly demanded products and picking the right place to make your purchase can be a rather overwhelming experience, but that's where we come in. Our latest weekly roundup of the best tech deals around doesn't only include Samsung gadgets, covering the needs of smartphone, wearable, tablet, and headphones buyers of all brand allegiances and all budgets.

Here are your top 3 bargains of the week

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $270 off (21%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (15%) Pre-order at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Moonstone Black Color $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon









But given how scared we all were of a price hike for Samsung's latest foldables compared to their predecessors in advance of this week's official launch, it's hard not to get excited by seeing Amazon essentially offer a free storage upgrade from 256 to 512 gigs and a nice complimentary gift card with pre-orders of both the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 .





If you still don't get very excited at the sight of a foldable device in 2023, the "conventional" OnePlus 10T powerhouse just so happens to be on sale at its lowest price ever with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM and 256GB internal storage space on Amazon right now. This is an absolute charging champion, and although its processor is slightly outdated and the cameras are not as great as what the OnePlus 11 offers, for instance, that value for money is truly and undeniably unbeatable.

Other great smartphone deals to consider

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Phantom Black and Lavender Color Options $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Play (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color $60 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon









If you can't afford Samsung's newest (non-foldable) super-flagship, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is also pretty good... and significantly cheaper with the exact same state-of-the-art processor under its hood, more base storage, a slightly lower-res but smoother screen, and yes, faster charging.





Of course, Motorola remains a beloved mid-range smartphone brand first and foremost, and when it comes to budget handsets right now, you really can't do better than the 2023-released Moto G Play and Moto G Power 5G at their latest discounts in terms of bang for your buck.

Who wants a nice tablet at a good price?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included $120 off (13%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included $120 off (11%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Camera Setup, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included $120 off (9%) $1199 99 $1319 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Android 12L, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,700mAh Battery, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Storm Grey Color $70 off (26%) $199 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Signature Keyboard Included $280 off (22%) $999 99 $1279 98 Buy at BestBuy





Everybody? That's awesome, because we have plenty of options for all two types of budgets, really. If you don't have a lot of cash to spend, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger is definitely the way to go, and fret not, you will be pleased with the overall user experience... if you're not extremely demanding.





If you want something that means business, there's a Surface Pro 9 keyboard bundle over at Best Buy that's probably worth your attention and hard-earned money, as well as Samsung's latest (and greatest) iPad Pro alternatives at sweet $120 launch discounts in digital hoarding-friendly 256 and 512GB storage configurations.





Affordable smartwatches everywhere!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Colors, Free Fabric Band and $50 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (25%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Colors, Free Fabric Band and $50 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (20%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel Case, Sport Band, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass, Multiple Color Options $400 off (57%) $299 $699 Buy at Walmart Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility $138 off (35%) $261 55 $399 99 Buy at Walmart









If you're an iPhone user, it's a lot easier to choose a premium stainless steel-made Apple Watch Series 7 right now over an aluminum Series 8 at a similar price... unless, of course, you're also primarily focused on battery life, in which case the Garmin Venu 2 is absolutely worth looking into.





Garmin's wearables just so happen to be compatible with Android as well, so if for some reason you don't like any of Samsung's smartwatches released in either 2022 or 2023, the heavily marked-down Venu 2 could prove the right choice for you too.

The best wireless earbuds and headphones deals today

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color, New, US Version, Full Manufacturer Warranty Included $61 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, Adaptive EQ, Apple H1 Chip, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, One-touch Pairing, Audio Sharing, Hands-free Hey Siri Assistance, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Volume-Optimized Active EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Triple Black, EXTRA5 Coupon Code Required $111 off (34%) $217 55 $329 Buy at Lenovo





Three legendary brands, three radically different products, three very distinct price points, one main goal - to be able to listen to your favorite tunes everywhere while cancelling out all noise around you and not breaking the bank. Now the choice is all yours, and depending on your design, style, and budget preferences, it looks like a fairly easy decision to make.