Weekly deals roundup: All about those Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Watch 6, and Tab S9 launch offers
With both Amazon's huge Prime Day sale and Best Buy's similarly expansive and generous Black Friday in July event decidedly in the rearview mirror, you'd think this would be the perfect time to... stop shopping for a few weeks and start saving up for the undoubtedly spectacular fall promotions of those two major US retailers and others like them.
But if you're a devoted fan of all things Samsung, an undeniably more exciting summer event than the aforementioned sales happened earlier this week, making it almost physically impossible to resist spending some big bucks immediately on a hot new phone, smartwatch, and/or tablet.
The good news is every single next-gen Galaxy device is discounted pretty substantially right off the bat in many places across the nation. Of course, keeping up with all the pre-order deals of such hotly demanded products and picking the right place to make your purchase can be a rather overwhelming experience, but that's where we come in. Our latest weekly roundup of the best tech deals around doesn't only include Samsung gadgets, covering the needs of smartphone, wearable, tablet, and headphones buyers of all brand allegiances and all budgets.
Here are your top 3 bargains of the week
Yes, it's clearly a stretch to call the super-premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 and even the slightly more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 5 a "bargain", especially in an unlocked variant with no strings attached.
But given how scared we all were of a price hike for Samsung's latest foldables compared to their predecessors in advance of this week's official launch, it's hard not to get excited by seeing Amazon essentially offer a free storage upgrade from 256 to 512 gigs and a nice complimentary gift card with pre-orders of both the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.
If you still don't get very excited at the sight of a foldable device in 2023, the "conventional" OnePlus 10T powerhouse just so happens to be on sale at its lowest price ever with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM and 256GB internal storage space on Amazon right now. This is an absolute charging champion, and although its processor is slightly outdated and the cameras are not as great as what the OnePlus 11 offers, for instance, that value for money is truly and undeniably unbeatable.
Other great smartphone deals to consider
Unfortunately, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is nowhere near as deeply discounted as just a couple of weeks ago. But it's still available at a pretty awesome price for what it offers, which is probably the best hardware specifications (and software support) in the entire Android world today.
If you can't afford Samsung's newest (non-foldable) super-flagship, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is also pretty good... and significantly cheaper with the exact same state-of-the-art processor under its hood, more base storage, a slightly lower-res but smoother screen, and yes, faster charging.
Of course, Motorola remains a beloved mid-range smartphone brand first and foremost, and when it comes to budget handsets right now, you really can't do better than the 2023-released Moto G Play and Moto G Power 5G at their latest discounts in terms of bang for your buck.
Who wants a nice tablet at a good price?
Everybody? That's awesome, because we have plenty of options for all two types of budgets, really. If you don't have a lot of cash to spend, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger is definitely the way to go, and fret not, you will be pleased with the overall user experience... if you're not extremely demanding.
If you want something that means business, there's a Surface Pro 9 keyboard bundle over at Best Buy that's probably worth your attention and hard-earned money, as well as Samsung's latest (and greatest) iPad Pro alternatives at sweet $120 launch discounts in digital hoarding-friendly 256 and 512GB storage configurations.
Now that's a tough choice... we would absolutely love to be faced with any day of the week, as the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra, and Surface Pro 9 are all deserving of a spot on our list of the best tablets money can buy in 2023.
Affordable smartwatches everywhere!
Here's another quandary for you. Should you buy a hot new Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic alongside a free backup band and Amazon gift card or "settle" for an old Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a cool outright discount? The previous-gen model, mind you, comes with a higher-quality titanium body and a bigger and bolder battery life claim, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a beloved and handy rotating bezel.
If you're an iPhone user, it's a lot easier to choose a premium stainless steel-made Apple Watch Series 7 right now over an aluminum Series 8 at a similar price... unless, of course, you're also primarily focused on battery life, in which case the Garmin Venu 2 is absolutely worth looking into.
Garmin's wearables just so happen to be compatible with Android as well, so if for some reason you don't like any of Samsung's smartwatches released in either 2022 or 2023, the heavily marked-down Venu 2 could prove the right choice for you too.
The best wireless earbuds and headphones deals today
Three legendary brands, three radically different products, three very distinct price points, one main goal - to be able to listen to your favorite tunes everywhere while cancelling out all noise around you and not breaking the bank. Now the choice is all yours, and depending on your design, style, and budget preferences, it looks like a fairly easy decision to make.
